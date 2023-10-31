Welcome Home

The Kraken’s season started with a challenge. The month’s slate of 10 games had them crisscrossing the United States and playing in three different time zones against some of the toughest competition in the NHL.

The final block of matchups was made up of a four-game swing through Detroit (the fourth-best team in the NHL), Carolina (a team that made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last year), and both Sunrise and Tampa, FL (two teams that have been in the Stanley Cup Final in the past two seasons).

But the Kraken were up to the task. They returned home to Seattle with a solid 2-1-1 record earned by contributions from all over the lineup.

Here are a few key things that stood out from the final road trip of the month.

Depth Remains a Strength: Last year the Kraken proved that they had a lineup of options when it came to generating offense. It served the team well and confounded opponents who could no longer focus on just one player, line, or pair. On this road trip, 16 different Kraken skaters earned at least one point, and 11 players were multi-point generators with Jaden Schwartz (2-4-6); Jared McCann (3-2-5), and Oliver Bjorkstrand (1-3-4) leading the way.