Kraken Find The ‘Special’ In Their Special Teams 

It had become increasingly obvious to a Kraken squad in search of goals and wins that putting the “special” back in their special teams would play a decisive role.

No team is ever perfect on power plays or penalty kills. But it’s tough to stay in playoff contention, as the Kraken still very much are, with a penalty kill ranked last in the league and a power play sinking toward the bottom third. So, they set out to do something about it, working in practices at simplifying their approach to both.

Signs of improvement began popping up this past week, but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings that special teams played a key enough role to propel the Kraken to victory again. Three power play goals – accounting for all three Kraken scores – and some timely penalty kills gave them just the edge needed to snap a six-game losing streak.

And hopefully get this 12-10-6 season back on-track.

“I love our attack right now,” Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn, who factored in on all three goals, said of the power play unit. “I think we’re just throwing everything at the net. It’s disappointing when it gets blocked. But I think that maybe changes the way they’ll see us when we get in front of them. And makes them not feel so good when they know we’re not just going to pass it around and look for the highlight reel seams and things like that.”

Dunn added that such simplicity was key to the first two Kraken goals by Jared McCann in the second period and then Matty Beniers with 25 seconds to go in regulation.

“There’s not much to it,” Dunn said. “It’s throwing the puck to where guys are going to the net, and you know eventually it’s going to go in for us.”

Even Dunn’s overtime winner on a slapper from above the right faceoff circle was rooted in simplicity.

“It’s not anything special drawn up,” Dunn said. “It’s just taking the shot that’s there and hoping good things happen.”