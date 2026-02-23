Kraken Set To Resume ‘Fun’ Playoff Push 

Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz knows all about playing meaningful hockey this time of year and can’t wait to get going on the final 26 games of his team’s schedule.
“I mean, it’s exciting,” he said. “It’s fun to come to the rink. It’s good to be in this position. We’ve worked hard. We’ve had our ups and downs throughout the year and now we’re in a good spot like lots of other teams.”
The Kraken practiced Sunday morning after most players watched Team USA defeat Team Canada 2-1 in overtime to capture gold at the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina. But as the final credits rolled on the closing ceremonies of those games, the Kraken were gearing up for a Monday departure for Dallas and a Wednesday night resumption of their season after a three-week pause.
Schwartz won a Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019 and was part of the Kraken’s run deep into the second playoff round in 2023. He’d much rather be in this position right now than counting down the weeks until summer vacation as the Kraken were largely doing at this time the previous two campaigns.
But there’s also the matter of the “lot of other teams” Schwartz mentioned that are also bunching up the standings with playoff hopes in an unusual year of parity throughout the league. That means the Kraken can’t waste any of their remaining 26 games working out the kinks of their prolonged absence.
“We don’t have that time,” Schwartz said. “Just with how tight the standings are and playing every other day. You’ve got to be ready from the get-go. And we will be.”