Kraken Set To Resume ‘Fun’ Playoff Push 

Eeli Tolvanen and Kaapo Kakko were the lone Kraken players not at Sunday’s workout, having just won a bronze medal for Finland on Saturday against Slovakia. Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer was back with the Kraken on Sunday, fresh off playing for Team Germany and getting knocked out in the initial playoff round.

After two days in Dallas and a Tuesday practice there, the Kraken resume their post-break schedule against the Stars at American Airlines Center. They’ve never won a regulation game in that building, managing a lone regular season overtime victory there in March 2023 and then again in OT two months later in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal.

But playing in their favor this time is that Dallas sent seven players to the Winter Olympics and six of them made the medal round. Netminder Jake Oettinger won gold as a Team USA backup, defenseman Thomas Harley took silver for Canada, and four other top Dallas players, forwards Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz, Esa Lindel, and defenseman Miro Heiskanen, all captured bronze for Finland.

That means it could take some time for those half dozen players to overcome jet lag and reintegrate with the Stars, compared to just the two bronze medalists for the Kraken still not back yet. The Kraken will take any help they can get in Dallas, especially as they travel to St. Louis for a Thursday night affair that completes the back-to-back set.

They’ll be back at home next Saturday for the first time in four weeks, taking on Vancouver, then embark on a March stretch of 15 games in 31 days.

“It’s fun to play in high-pressure situations,” said Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn, who was part of that Cup-winning St. Louis team alongside Schwartz. “Every game, if you’re winning, you climb into the playoffs and if you lose you kind of slip out. So, just knowing how close it is, it’s a fun time of the year, and there’s no better feeling than being in a playoff fight.”

Realistically, at 63 points with 26 games to play, the Kraken need to capture roughly 32 more points to fall into the 95-point range of a typical Western Conference wild-card team. They’ve averaged 1.13 points per game to this stage, and maintaining that would leave them just shy at 92 points.

But as mentioned, this season has been atypical with parity, and the closeness of the Pacific Division standings could allow the Kraken make the postseason at fewer than 95 points. That said, the Kraken spent the six weeks leading into the break going 15-6-3. Maintain that pace, they’d finish with 99 points and very likely make the playoffs.

“I thought we were really good at just staying on teams,” Dunn said of the Kraken’s play ahead of the break. “I think most of our wins were really just due to the character of our hockey team. It wasn’t just relying on one situation. We all rely on each other every single night in a lot of situations.”