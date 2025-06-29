Seattle Kraken Make Five Additional Selections on Day Two of 2025 NHL Draft

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (June 28, 2025) — Today, on the second day of the 2025 NHL Draft, the Seattle Kraken added another five players to the organization. After selecting forward Jake O’Brien with the eighth overall pick in the first round, the Kraken finished the draft with two forwards and four defensemen.

To begin the day, Seattle used its second-round pick to select defenseman Blake Fiddler (36th overall) from the Edmonton Oil Kings. Fiddler set career highs in his second year in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Oil Kings, recording 33 points (10g/23a) in 64 regular-season games. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound blueliner led all Oil Kings defenseman in points, goals, game-winning goals (2) and insurance goals (2). As a dual citizen of USA and Canada he has represented both counties on the international stage. At the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, Fiddler helped Canada White win a gold medal. He recorded three points (2g/1a) at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championships, capturing bronze with Team USA.

In the third round, Seattle selected defenseman Will Reynolds (68th overall) from the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Reynolds recorded 14 points (4g/10a) in 64 regular-season games during his second season in the QMJHL. He totaled 69 penalty minutes, ranking second among Titan defensemen and 15th among all QMJHL skaters.

With the 134th pick in the fifth round, Seattle selected defenseman Maxim Agafonov from Tolpar Ufa. Agafonov recorded 14 points (6g/8a) in 35 regular-season games with Tolpar. He kicked off the 2024-25 season with the Toros Neftekamsk, playing 12 games and tallying three points (1g/2a). The Moskva, Russia native has represented his country on the international junior level for the past three seasons (2022-2025). He won a bronze medal in 2023 in the Under-17 finals. Agafonov has earned three medals with Team Moskva in the Districts Cup, silver in 2021, bronze in 2022 and was a champion in 2023.

With the first of two picks in the seventh round, Seattle selected defenseman Karl Annborn (205th overall) from HV71 J20. Annborn recorded 24 points (3g/21a) in 39 regular-season games. He has represented Sweden the past three seasons (2022-2025) on the international stage, winning three medals which include bronze at the 2024 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge, bronze at the 2024 IIHF Under-18 World Championship and silver at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

With the fifth and final pick of the day, the Kraken used their seventh-round pick to select forward Loke Krantz (218th overall) from Linköping HC J20. Krantz recorded 17 points (12g/5a) in 44 games with Linköping in 2024-25. He has represented Sweden in international play during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

The Kraken’s 2025 draft selections will appear at the team’s development camp, which will be held at Kraken Community Iceplex from June 30 to July 4.