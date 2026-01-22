‘In the Deep’ Reporting a Kraken Game Day

Most fans never see what happens behind the locker room doors. Thanks to the Kraken Kids program, I was able to get a rare behind-the-scenes look of what happens on a game day as a Kraken Junior Reporter. During the day, I found myself wandering the maze beneath the arena, shaking hands with the people who are part of the Kraken staff. Spending a day “in the deep” showed me what it really takes to stage an NHL game, plus all of the work on and off the ice necessary to make it exciting in person and quality television. Stepping into that world, I entered a completely different universe.
Arrival: Two-and-a-Half Hours Until Puck Drop
On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I worked as Junior Reporter for the annual Kraken Kids Game. The day started when I stepped through security at the press entrance of Climate Pledge Arena to meet Chase Daniels, a member of the Kraken marketing staff, as he greeted my family and me. Minutes later, he introduced me to Bob Condor, the humblest mentor and a seasoned journalist.
After our introductions, Bob and I headed straight down into the lowest level of the arena. It’s called event-level, a labyrinth winding through corridors until we reached the media interview and work room. That’s where I had the chance to meet head coach Lane Lambert and ask him a question. I asked about pregame rituals. He told me they don’t really have many, because it’s a serious time to get ready for each game.
After Coach Lambert left the room, I met many of the other Kraken workers and media members in the interview room. We then made our way to the media lunch room and shared a light brunch. While chatting, I learned that a lot of the workers actually came up through marketing, production and public relations career paths to get to the Kraken. Everett Fitzhugh, play by play announcer for Kraken radio, even gave me a valuable tip: “Just get into the building.” He said that once you’re in, the doors start opening and you make the connections that lead to job opportunities.
The Press Bridge: About an Hour Before Puck Drop
After brunch, we headed up to the press bridge by elevator. As we walked to our seats in the press bridge row, Bob told me, “This is one of the greatest press boxes in the NHL… you can actually see the surrounding natural light.” He was not lying. The view was incredible. Though it was a little chilly, the wind was minor, making the experience not too frigid. It was awestriking to hear the players and fans in unison. As the players warmed below, we could observe everything clearly, including the most minute details like their jersey numbers. Bob explained how the architectural design of the arena gives a clear view of players’ faces and numbers since the bridge is slowly ramped up instead of being pushed far to the back. It was one of the best views I’ve ever had at an NHL game and enabled me to analyze the game.