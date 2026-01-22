‘In the Deep’ Reporting a Kraken Game Day

1st Period: A Struggling Start

Settling into our spots on the press bridge, Bob gave me some intriguing insights like how Jared McCann plays the walls well, which is one reason why he’s paired as a mentor for Wright and Catton.

Right out of the gate, Pittsburgh was outplaying and outpacing the Kraken.

A penalty to Ryan Lindgren put Seattle on the kill, but the penalty kill looked sharp. The Penguins have the number three power play in the league, yet goalie Joey Daccord made two key saves and the Kraken held strong.

Bob said that Lane [Lambert] wants the players to move the puck (and pass back less) forward but also play defense first. Matty Beniers’s drop pass to seemingly no one gave the puck away and started the Penguins’ scoring play for the first goal of the game. Penguins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon scored with assist from Blake Lizotte and Anthony Mantha right after the penalty kill, wiping out any momentum Seattle had built.

Unfortunately, the Kraken were unable to capitalize on the powerplay from a Brett Kulak hooking call. Then came the gut punch. Conor Dewar received a feed up the ice and buried the breakaway for the shorthanded goal, marking the third game in a row Seattle has allowed one. Despite being outshot 8-3 early in the first period, the Kraken finally showed urgency, piling up shots and opportunities. This culminated in Ben Meyers fifth goal of the season from Jaden Schwartz and Ryan Winterton, making the score 2-1 at first intermission.

2nd Period: Chasing the Game

Heading into the second period, both teams played with purpose. Daccord made crucial saves up close to keep it a 2–1 game. The Kraken got another power play with good puck movement, but again, nothing came of it.

Through the period, both Pittsburgh goalie Stuart Skinner and Daccord delivered huge back-to-back saves in a wild sequence that kept the game within one goal. Then Lindgren scored from Winterton and Meyers. It was Lindgren’s second goal of the season, tying the game off a broken play in front of the net. It marked Winterton’s first career multipoint game.

But the momentum didn’t last. Daccord let in a third goal from Kulak at even strength, and an ill-timed penalty, Lindgren’s second of the game, put Seattle back on its heels.

3rd Period: Kraken Defending the Deep

The score was 3-2 and time was running out. Throughout the majority of the game, the Kraken were chasing the Penguins. Pittsburgh’s goal early in the third period made the comeback feel out of reach. Justin Brazeau scored from Mantha and Connor Clifton. A powerplay one-timer from Eeli Tolvanen off a feed from Brandon Montour brought the Kraken within one. The score was 4–3, and a crucial penalty kill with Montour in the penalty box kept hope alive for Kraken fans.

Ultimately, any remaining hope disappeared when Rickard Rakell and Sidney Crosby combined for Pittsburgh’s fifth goal, killing the comeback attempt for good. From there Pittsburgh added an empty netter, sealing the game 6-3. In the end, Seattle was outshot 30 to 20.

Inside the Locker Room

After the game I was able to enter the locker room. One of my startling realizations was how similar it felt to many other locker rooms but with the intensity of NHL media professionals interviewing players. I watched as reporters asked questions to Lindgren and Winterton.

During the interview, Lindgren captured the game best saying, “Yeah, it's tough… we did a good job of getting back into it, but yeah, then they get the one quickly after and we do our best to… try to move on and forget about it. But yeah, we’ve just got to be better than that. When you do tie it up, we’ve got to lock it down defensively a little better and just keep playing our game.”

After the interviews, Bob and I returned to the interview room, where I was first in line to ask questions to coach Lambert.

Lambert echoed Lindgren's quote, saying, “What's happening right now is we're making mistakes that are going in the back of our net, and we've got to correct those mistakes.”

Although the Kraken lost, they had a few bright spots including their penalty kill and the play of Ryan Winterton and Ben Meyers.