McCann Feels ‘Really Good’ Again Filling Net

ANAHEIM – This is finally the part where Jared McCann can at least take solace in having tried to preventatively avoid the iceberg about to derail his yearslong cruise through opposition goalies.

Capping his best goal-scoring month ever with 11 in January alone, McCann has finally gotten started on the 2025-26 season he’d hoped would be pain-free. He’d done the suggested off-season surgical procedure, additional rehab, new training routine to focus on smaller muscles to prevent leg pains dogging last season and even bought a third home in Toronto to spend ensuing summers with a trainer specializing in such body maintenance workouts.

None of it kept him from missing 24 of the season’s first 35 games.

“It’s just been one of those seasons,” McCann said last week. “I’m hoping it’s finally all behind me now and I can make up for some of it the rest of the way.”

January was certainly a start, with McCann’s 11 goals and 20 points both setting new Kraken and individual records. On Monday, he was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week after putting up four goals, three assists in three games played through Saturday’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

It’s the first time a Kraken player has ever been named a First Star by the league. Eeli Tolvanen was a Second Star back in December while former Kraken goalie Martin Jones was named a First Star in January 2023.

At this point, McCann’s 16 goals in 30 games have him ahead of his 40-goal pace from the team’s 2022-23 playoff season when he began to be whispered about as an underrated “elite” talent.

This is the kind of production McCann hoped to return to after surgery last April to remove bone spurs above both knees causing escalating discomfort in his quadriceps muscles. It had been lingering since summer of 2024, though he’d experienced it before and figured he’d soldier on after starting last season scoring nine of his eventual 22 goals in the first five weeks alone.

“But then as it went along, (production) kind of faded and then at the end it was like, ‘OK, I’d better get this taken care of,’” he said. “Long term, it’s probably the best thing I could have done, for sure.”

That part is easier to swallow with McCann back and looking like one of those goal-scorer acquisitions contending teams make in blockbuster trades every winter. The Kraken achieved much of their playoff positioning with McCann sidelined but now have gained a player already second on the team in goals and sixth in points despite having played just more than half the games.

“I feel like I’m starting to feel a lot better,” McCann said. “I mean, there’s good days and bad days. It’s a condensed schedule and the more games you play you’re going to feel it a little bit more. But I feel like I’m starting to rebound quicker now and can feel the strength coming back.”

McCann hinted at season ending media availability last April he’d undergo “a procedure” to address a lingering issue. This was after his 22 goals were the fewest he’d managed in any campaign as the Kraken’s all-time leading scorer.

Even when the arduous recovery took longer than he initially expected, he figured it was all for a good reason. His missing every Kraken preseason game wasn’t anticipated. But McCann knew he couldn’t repeat last season. He’d felt similar quad pains prior summers, but this was different.

“It just wouldn’t go away,” McCann said. “It usually does go away but this time it didn’t.”

His wife, Val, said her Kraken winger husband is downplaying what last season was like and that people should know why he wanted his quad issues fixed – even if he didn’t fully appreciate the recovery time required.