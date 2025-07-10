Seattle Kraken Announce Updates to Hockey Operations Staff

The club elevates Cory Murphy and Justin Rai to new roles in player development

By Kraken PR
@SeattleKrakenPR nhl.com/kraken

SEATTLE (July 10, 2025) — Today Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has named Cory Murphy Director of Player Development and Justin Rai Head of Player Strategy.

Murphy has spent the last two seasons (2023-2025) with Seattle as a Player Development consultant working primarily with the club's defenseman prospects. Notably, Murphy’s work with Tyson Jugnauth helped propel the blueliner to the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy for the Western Hockey League (WHL) Defenseman of the Year and the WHL Western Conference All-Star Team after he

Prior to joining Seattle, Murphy served as an assistant coach with Rogle BK (2018-21) in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), helping coach the 2020-2021 roster to a SM silver medal, and HIFK (2021-22 and 2022-23) of the Finnish Hockey League (Liiga). His professional playing career spanned over 17 years, including stints with the Florida Panthers (2007-08 to 2008-09), Tampa Bay Lightning (2008-09) and New Jersey Devils (2009-10). He also played parts of two seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) with Rochester (2008-09) and Lowell (2009-10). Murphy has professional playing experience in SM-liiga (2001-07), Swiss National League (2005-06 & 2010-12), KHL (2012-12) and SHL (2013-18). Prior to turning pro, he played four years of college hockey at Colgate University (NCAA), captaining the squad during his senior year. The Kanata, Ontario, native represented his country in the 2007 IIHF World Championship and the 2006, 2011 and 2012 Spengler Cup.

In addition, Justin Rai will be elevated to Head of Player Strategy, sitting under the coaching staff working with Seattle’s roster players on game strategy and more. He joined the Kraken in 2022-23 as a member of the player development staff. Prior to Seattle, Rai spent three seasons (2019 to 2022) with the Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) as a skills and assistant coach. His playing career includes three years with BCHL Prince George Spruce Kings (2012-2015) where he added 102 points (47g/55a) in 116 games and college hockey at the University of Maine and University of British Columbia.

