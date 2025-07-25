Seattle Kraken Announce Theme Nights for the 2025-26 Regular Season

SEATTLE (July 25, 2025) — The Seattle Kraken today announced their theme nights for the 2025-26 regular season. Theme nights offer Kraken fans live entertainment, immersive experiences, photo opportunities, giveaways and more. The club also announced that single-game tickets for all home games for the 2025-26 campaign are on sale now and available at SeattleKraken.com/tickets.

Additionally, Kraken Common Thread returns for its second year as a local evolution of the NHL Unites program. Local artists and their specialty jersey designs for each night will be announced at a later date.

Special Ticket Offer Nights

This season, the Kraken are bringing back special ticket offers with even more to get excited about. These tickets include a seat to the game and an exclusive item only available through the offer.

11: Oktoberfest Night

25: Newcomer Night presented by Alaska Airlines

3: Runners Night

5: First Responders Night

11: Military Appreciation Night presented by Starbucks

13: UW Night

26: Country Night

6: WSU Night

14: Gonzaga Night

28: Educators Appreciation Night

6: Olympic National Park Night

21: Pickleball Night

25: WWU Night

March 4: Healthcare Appreciation Night presented by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

March 12: Bring Your Vestie Night

Kraken Common Thread Nights

Fans can purchase a special ticket offer that provides a donation to select local non-profits.

28: Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Modelo

15: Kraken Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

16: Indigenous Peoples Night presented by Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

8: Pride Night presented by Symetra

29: AANHPI Night presented by Alaska Airlines

28: Black Hockey History Night presented by Amazon

March 10: Women in Hockey Night presented by PitchBook

April 2: Green Night presented by Boeing

Additional Theme Nights

9: Opening Game presented by Amazon

14: Youth Sports Night presented by Brooks Running

19: Kids Game presented by WaFd Bank

March 2: Kraken Day

March 17: St. Paddy’s Day presented by Coors Light

April 4: Mascot Madness

April 13: Fan Appreciation Night presented by Amazon

Beginning with the 2025-26 season, the Kraken introduced new benefits for Kraken Season Ticket Memberships, such as new pricing throughout the arena, increased family ticket bundles, flexibility, enhanced discounts and exclusive experiences. Fans can learn more about season ticket memberships here.