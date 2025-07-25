Seattle Kraken Announce Theme Nights for the 2025-26 Regular Season

SEATTLE (July 25, 2025) — The Seattle Kraken today announced their theme nights for the 2025-26 regular season. Theme nights offer Kraken fans live entertainment, immersive experiences, photo opportunities, giveaways and more. The club also announced that single-game tickets for all home games for the 2025-26 campaign are on sale now and available at SeattleKraken.com/tickets.

Additionally, Kraken Common Thread returns for its second year as a local evolution of the NHL Unites program. Local artists and their specialty jersey designs for each night will be announced at a later date.

Special Ticket Offer Nights

This season, the Kraken are bringing back special ticket offers with even more to get excited about. These tickets include a seat to the game and an exclusive item only available through the offer.

  • 11: Oktoberfest Night
  • 25: Newcomer Night presented by Alaska Airlines
  • 3: Runners Night
  • 5: First Responders Night
  • 11: Military Appreciation Night presented by Starbucks
  • 13: UW Night
  • 26: Country Night
  • 6: WSU Night
  • 14: Gonzaga Night
  • 28: Educators Appreciation Night
  • 6: Olympic National Park Night
  • 21: Pickleball Night
  • 25: WWU Night
  • March 4: Healthcare Appreciation Night presented by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health
  • March 12: Bring Your Vestie Night

Kraken Common Thread Nights

Fans can purchase a special ticket offer that provides a donation to select local non-profits.

  • 28: Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Modelo
  • 11: Military Appreciation Night presented by Starbucks
  • 15: Kraken Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health
  • 16: Indigenous Peoples Night presented by Muckleshoot Indian Tribe
  • 8: Pride Night presented by Symetra
  • 29: AANHPI Night presented by Alaska Airlines
  • 28: Black Hockey History Night presented by Amazon
  • March 10: Women in Hockey Night presented by PitchBook
  • April 2: Green Night presented by Boeing

Additional Theme Nights

  • 9: Opening Game presented by Amazon
  • 14: Youth Sports Night presented by Brooks Running
  • 19: Kids Game presented by WaFd Bank
  • March 2: Kraken Day
  • March 17: St. Paddy’s Day presented by Coors Light
  • April 4: Mascot Madness
  • April 13: Fan Appreciation Night presented by Amazon

Beginning with the 2025-26 season, the Kraken introduced new benefits for Kraken Season Ticket Memberships, such as new pricing throughout the arena, increased family ticket bundles, flexibility, enhanced discounts and exclusive experiences. Fans can learn more about season ticket memberships here.

