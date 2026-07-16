Seattle Kraken Announce New 2026-27 Ticketing Options

SEATTLE (July 16, 2026) – The Seattle Kraken today announced a new approach to ticket packs for the 2026-27 season. Designed to offer the most flexible ticket option yet, the team’s new Build-A-Pack program allows fans to choose anywhere from three to nine games, creating the plan that best fits their schedule and favorite opponents.

Packs give fans up to 32 percent savings compared to single-game ticket prices, with tickets starting at $45 per game. Build-A-Packs go on sale today at 10 a.m. PT at **SeattleKraken.com**.

Seattle opens their home schedule at Climate Pledge Arena against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. The Kraken will announce the full 2026-27 regular-season schedule, presented by Alaska Airlines, today at 10 a.m. PT.

Also new this season, most Monday to Thursday home games will start at 6:40 p.m. PT, a change made in response to feedback from season ticket members and fans seeking earlier weeknight puck drops. Fans can also look forward to rivalry matchups featuring Jack Eichel and the Golden Knights and Connor McDavid and the Oilers. Fan-favorite themed games will also return, including nine Kraken Common Thread nights, Kids Game, Youth Sports Night, Mascot Madness and more.

Other Ticket Options:

Season Ticket Memberships

Kraken Full- and Half-Season Ticket Memberships are available now. Benefits include price savings, 25 percent off all food and beverage, Stanley Cup Playoff priority, exclusive member events with Kraken players, and more.

Single-Game Tickets:

American Express® Presale

American Express® Card Members can purchase Amex Presale Tickets® for the Seattle Kraken 2026-27 regular season on Monday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. PT, while supplies last; terms apply. The presale gives American Express® Card Members early access to purchase seats for the team’s sixth NHL season following an exciting offseason.

General Public On-Sale

Single-game tickets, as low as $65.50, will go on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, July 21 at 10 a.m. PT, offering fans the opportunity to experience the energy of Kraken hockey live at Climate Pledge Arena all season long. Thanks to updated pricing, fans will enjoy the lowest priced tickets to date this season.