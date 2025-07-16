Seattle Kraken Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule

SEATTLE (July 16, 2025) — The Seattle Kraken announced today the club's 2025-26 regular-season schedule presented by Alaska Airlines. The Kraken will open their fifth regular season at home against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. PT.

Seattle kickstarts its regular-season campaign with a pair of home games, including a Saturday night matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. PT. The Kraken will then depart on a six-game road trip - the longest of the season (also March 19-31, 2026) - that takes them to Montreal (Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. PT), Ottawa (Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. PT), Toronto (Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. PT), Philadelphia (Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. PT), Washington (Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. PT) and Winnipeg (Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. PT).

The Kraken will host 31 different opponents at Climate Pledge Arena, including 13 games against Pacific Division foes, 12 against the Central Division and 16 vs. the Eastern Conference. Of the 41 games at CPA, 14 will be held on the weekend (10 on Saturdays and four on Sundays). Based off fan feedback, the Kraken moved their Sunday home games to an earlier start time (5 p.m. PT; previously 6 p.m. PT) and have a 1 p.m. PT contest on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026 vs. New Jersey.

Seattle's longest homestands of the season are a pair of six-gamers Jan. 19-29, 2026 & Feb. 28-March 12, 2026. January is also the busiest month for the Kraken with 17 games on the docket, including nine at home.

In all, the Kraken will play six holiday games at home, including Veterans Day (Nov. 11), day before Thanksgiving (Nov. 26), two games following Christmas (Dec. 28 & 29), New Year's Day (Jan. 1) and Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 19).

Seattle will play 13 sets of back-to-backs, including two games in a row at home vs. Philadelphia on Dec. 28 (5 p.m. PT) and Vancouver on Dec. 29 (7 p.m. PT).

The NHL season will take a pause in February for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. This officially marks the return of NHL players to the Olympic stage for the first time since the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. The men's tournament at the 2026 Olympics runs from Feb. 11-22, 2026. Games will be played at two venues in Milan: Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena and Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.

In tandem with the schedule announcement, the Kraken released new six-game ticket pack options, which are on sale now. Single-game tickets for the Kraken’s regular-season home games will go on sale on Friday, July 25. All ticket options will be available at SeattleKraken.com/tickets.

Beginning with the 2025-26 season, the Kraken introduced new benefits for Kraken Season Ticket Memberships, such as new pricing throughout the arena, increased family ticket bundles, flexibility, enhanced discounts and exclusive experiences. Fans can learn more about season ticket memberships here.

The Kraken Hockey Network will produce every non-national game for distribution on KING 5, KONG and select TEGNA, Gray, Cox and Morgan Murphy TV stations, and via streaming on Prime Video. Games are available for free over-the-air in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. All games will be available on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR FM and local iHeart affiliate stations where available.