Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Matty Beniers on a Seven-Year Contract

SEATTLE, Wash. — August 20, 2024 — Today, the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced that they have agreed to terms with forward Matty Beniers on a seven-year contract ($7.14m AAV). Beniers becomes the first draft pick in franchise history to sign an extension with the Kraken.

“Matty has been a core part of our team since making his NHL debut, not only on the ice, but in his commitment to our community and our fans,” said Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. “Signing Matty to a new contract was a top priority for our offseason, and we are excited to have it done. We’re looking forward to seeing Matty take the next steps as a player and watching him contribute to many more memorable moments for our franchise.”

Beniers was the Kraken’s first draft pick in franchise history, selected second-overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. He later continued to set franchise milestones, becoming the first draft pick to sign a pro contract and the first draft choice to debut with the team when he played in his first NHL game on April 12, 2022 at Calgary. He made an immediate impact in the League in 2023-23, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie and earning NHL All-Rookie honors after leading all rookies in goals (24, tied), points (57) and even-strength points (46) and ranking second among first-year players with 33 assists and four game-winning goals. His efforts in 2022-23 earned him a selection to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, although he had to withdraw due to injury.

Last season, Beniers totaled 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 77 regular-season games with the Kraken, finishing the 2023-24 season ranked sixth on the team in scoring. He won a career- and team-high 527 faceoffs in addition to scoring a career-best six power-play goals and 13 power-play points. Beniers also reached several milestones during the 2023-24 campaign: he became the first draft pick in franchise history and the third player from the 2021 NHL Draft to appear in 100 regular-season NHL games when he did so on Oct. 30 against Tampa Bay and then later became the sixth player and the first draft pick in franchise history to total 100 points with the Kraken with a goal on April 5 against Anaheim.

In 167 career regular-season games, Beniers, a six-foot-two, 178-pound forward, has recorded 103 points (42 goals, 61 assists), making him one of two skaters from the 2021 draft class (Wyatt Johnston) to reach the 100-point plateau. Beniers also collected seven points (three goals, four assists) in 14 playoff games with the Kraken during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, finishing the postseason leading all rookies in scoring.

Prior to his professional career, Beniers played two seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Michigan, totaling 67 points (30 goals, 37 assists) in 61 games. During his Michigan tenure, Beniers earned2 several accolades – He was a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award (2021-22) and earned NCAA First Team All-American (2021-22), Big Ten All-Rookie (2020-21) and NCAA All-Academic Third Team (2021-22) honors in addition to being an All-Big Ten honorable mention (2020-21).

A native of Hingham, Massachusetts, Beniers has represented the United States at nearly every level of international competition. He won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship and took home a bronze medal at the IIHF World Championship later that year. Beniers was then selected to represent the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games where he scored a goal and added an assist in four tournament games.