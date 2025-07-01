Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Goaltender Matt Murray on One-Year Contract

SEATTLE (July 1, 2025) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Matt Murray on a one-year contract ($1M AAV) through the 2025-26 season.

"Matt's a veteran goalie with a proven track record of winning," said Botterill. "He's a two-time Cup champion who gives us depth in goal. We're excited to have him join our team."

Murray, 31, spent the majority of the 2024-25 season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies, where he posted a 10-5-4 record, 1.72 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and three shutouts in 21 appearances. Murray recorded consecutive shutouts against Manitoba Jan. 17-19, stopping 55 combined shots over the two games. He also appeared in two games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, going 1-1-0 with a 3.54 GAA and .879 SV%.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound netminder has appeared in 274 career regular-season games with Toronto, Ottawa and Pittsburgh, amassing a 147-87-24 record, 2.80 GAA, .910 SV% and 15 shutouts over the course of nine seasons. Selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Murray rose to stardom in the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs when he took over for an injured Marc-Andre Fleury. Murray went on to post a 15-6 record in the playoffs to lead the Pens to a Stanley Cup. He followed it up in 2017 with another championship run, becoming the first goaltender to win back-to-back Stanley Cups in his first two seasons in the NHL. Murray has a 29-21 record, 2.19 GAA, .920 SV% and six shutouts in 52 career postseason appearances.

At the AHL level, Murray has a 57-28-8 record, 1.88 GAA, .933 SV% and 19 shutouts in 98 career regular-season appearances with Toronto, Belleville and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In 2015, Murray won the Dudley "Red" Garrett Memorial Trophy as AHL Rookie of the Year and the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Award as AHL Outstanding Goaltender. He was also named to the 2015 AHL First All-Star Team and 2015 All-Rookie Team.

On the international stage, the Thunder Bay, Ontario, native has represented Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Championship (silver medal) and 2011 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.