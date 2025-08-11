Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Defenseman Ryker Evans on Two-Year Contract

SEATTLE (Aug. 11, 2025) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Ryker Evans on a two-year contract ($2.05M AAV) through the 2026-27 season.

"Ryker took a positive step forward in his first full season in the NHL," said Botterill. "Since turning pro, he's shown improvement year over year, and we're confident he'll take his game to another level next season. We're happy to have him under contract."

In his first full season with the Kraken in 2024-25, Evans recorded 25 points (5g/20a) in 73 regular-season games, ranking fourth among Kraken blueliners in goals (5), assists (20) and points. He also led Seattle blueliners and ranked third overall in hits (123) and ranked third overall in blocked shots (106). Evans currently ranks fifth in assists (28) and sixth in points (34) among defensemen from the 2021 NHL Draft class.

The six-foot, 195-pound defenseman has totaled 34 points (6g/28a) in 109 career NHL regular-season games over two seasons. He split the 2023-24 campaign between Seattle and its American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, appearing in 36 regular-season games with Seattle and recording nine points (1g/8a). In 25 regular-season games with Coachella, Evans posted 15 points (2g/13a) and added 10 points (4g/6a) in 18 playoff games during the Firebirds’ second consecutive run to the Calder Cup Finals.

Evans earned 44 points (6g/38a) in 71 regular-season games during his rookie season with Coachella in 2022-23 and represented the Pacific Division at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. His 38 assists were the most by any rookie in the AHL that season and he was named to the 2023 AHL All-Rookie Team. He also appeared in 26 Calder Cup playoff games during Coachella’s run to the 2023 Calder Cup Finals, tallying 26 points (5g/21a). Evans finished the postseason with the most goals (5 – tied), assists (21) and points by a defenseman and most assists and points by a rookie.

The Calgary, Alberta, native made his international debut with Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship, where he recorded two assists in eight games.