Seattle Kraken Acquire Forward Joe Veleno from Chicago in Exchange for Forward Andre Burakovsky

SEATTLE (June 21, 2025) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has acquired forward Joe Veleno from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Andre Burakovsky.

“Andre was a valuable player for our organization during the three years he was here, and we wish him and his family the best of luck in Chicago," said Botterill. "In return, we've acquired a young player with experience while also increasing our salary cap flexibility moving forward."

Veleno, 25, posted 17 points (8g/9a) in 74 regular-season games between the Detroit Red Wings (56 GP) and Blackhawks (18 GP) during the 2024-25 campaign. He had 10 points (5g/5a) with the Red Wings when he was traded to the Blackhawks on March 7.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound forward set career highs in goals (12), assists (16) and points (28) in 80 regular-season contests with the Red Wings in 2023-24. He also established personal bests in power-play goals (3), shots (86) and shooting percentage (14.0%).

Selected by Detroit in the first round (30th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Veleno has recorded 81 points (38g/43a) in 306 career regular-season games with Chicago and Detroit. He made his NHL debut with the Red Wings on April 27, 2021 at Columbus and tallied his first career NHL goal on May 7, 2021 at Columbus.

On the international stage, the Montreal native has represented Canada at several tournaments. Veleno won gold with Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship and 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament. He also skated in the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, 2018 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and 2015 World Under-17 Challenge.

Signed as a free agent by Seattle on July 13, 2022, Burakovsky appeared in 177 regular-season contests with the Kraken from 2022-25, recording 92 points (30g/62a). The 6-foot-3, 203-pound forward became the first player in franchise history to record three points in a single period when he did so with a goal and two assists in the first period of Seattle’s Nov. 8, 2022 game vs. Nashville.

Burakovsky has posted 153 goals and 387 points (153g/234a) with a +34 rating in 696 career regular-season games with Seattle, Colorado and Washington. He also has 47 points (20g/27a) and a +14 rating in 93 career postseason contests and is a two-time Stanley Cup champion (2018 with Washington and 2022 with Colorado). Burakovsky was originally selected by Washington in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.