Seattle Kraken Acquire Forward Daniel Sprong from Vancouver in Exchange for Future Considerations

SEATTLE, Wash. – Nov. 8, 2024 — Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis announced today that the team has acquired forward Daniel Sprong from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for future considerations.

Sprong, 27, has three points (1g/2a) in nine games with the Canucks this season.

"Daniel is a player we know very well from his time here," said Francis. “His ability to score and his familiarity with our club will make him a welcomed addition."

The six-foot, 195-pound forward had a breakout year with the Kraken in 2022-23, setting career highs in nearly every offensive category, including goals (21), assists (25), points (46), plus/minus (+13), even-strength goals (15), even-strength points (32), power-play goals (6), power-play points (14) and game-winning goals (three, tied).

Sprong matched his personal best with 25 assists and added 18 goals in a career-high 76 regular-season contests with the Detroit Red Wings during the 2023-24 campaign.

Sprong has 162 points (86g/76a) in 353 career regular-season games with the Canucks, Red Wings, Kraken, Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins. He also has three points (1g/2a) in 13 career Stanley Cup Playoff games and skated in 10 of Seattle's 14 postseason contests in 2023.

A native of Amsterdam, Sprong is the only active player and one of three historically to be born in the Netherlands. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (46th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.