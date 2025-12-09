Winning Culture, Winning Weekend 

ABBOTSFORD, BC – It’s a Friday night, and six young men are looking for ... a restaurant. Nothing beyond a good meal and conversation. Saturday is a workday. Phones are out, discussions are underway, and 21-year-old Kraken prospect Ty Nelson, in his second season with the American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds, seems loosely in charge.

No less an authority than head coach Derek Laxdal declares: “Nelly has earned having a voice in the locker room,” referring to the 2022 third-round draft choice playing so effectively in his AHL rookie campaign that he was promoted to top-four ice time and penalty-kill and power play turns by mid-season.

The dinner group included Nelson’s top-pair partner, Charlie Wright, 22, who split his 2024-25 season between ECHL affiliate Kansas City and Coachella Valley, plus four members of the 2023 draft class: Eduard Sale, Caden Price and Oscar Fisker Molgaard, all age 20, and Andrei Loshko, who just turned 21 in October. The dinner choice was this BC town’s location of The Keg chain.

* * *

Saturday morning starts with what one hopes is not a bad omen. Electricity in the team hotel goes out at 5:30 a.m., and power isn’t restored until nearly 9 a.m. That means assistant coach Brennan Sonne is walking through a second-floor hallway by cellphone flashlight before 7 a.m. He is meeting up with the coaching staff, who planned an 8 a.m. Uber to the Rogers Forum, home rink of Abbotsford Canucks (which has backup generators). Most of the coaches know Laxdal's time is get-there-early punctuality.

The XL car departs at 7:45 crammed with five leaders: Head coach Derek Laxdal, assistants Brennan Sonne, Stu Bickel, and Vince Stalletti, plus skills consultant Matt Larke. They anticipate reviewing video clips on their laptops to show to players in morning and pre-game meetings ahead of the weekend’s two-game series. The players Laxdal puts on a lineup whiteboard represent the AHL’s youngest team, average age of 22.3.

“It’s certainly the youngest group of defensemen I’ve seen on an AHL team,” said Kraken GM Jason Botterill, who has been in NHL front offices in Pittsburgh, Buffalo, and Seattle. “The fact that the young defensemen are developing and showing so well and still finding ways to win hockey games is a testament to the young players and the coaching staff.”

Botterill shared his views before Sunday’s game, which, spoiler alert, was the second of two dramatic Firebirds wins. He was quick to compliment “strong leaders” like NHL-tested veterans John Hayden, Mitchell Stephens, and Ben Meyers.

“It hurts right now not having [defenseman Gustav or “Goose”] Olofsson out there helping from that standpoint, but I have to say we are relying on second- and third-year AHL defensemen Ty Nelson and Ville Ottavainen for leadership, and they are delivering it.”

* * *

With the full lights back on and player bus trips complete, the first official morning skate event is a 10:20 power play meeting led by the aforementioned Sonne. Everyone is gathered in a cozy (OK, small) visiting coaches' room, except one younger forward. Logan (“Mo”) Morrison, the undrafted center leading CVF in goals with 10 going into the weekend, volunteers to rouse his stray teammate. Soon enough, Sonne is exhorting his players at high-energy octaves.

“Welcome to the lower mainland,” said Sonne, who grew up in Maple Ridge, about 30 minutes from Abbotsford, which explains why after Saturday’s game, he was hauling a heavy bag (maybe 30 pounds was his guess) filled with moose, cow, deer, and fish jerky supplied by relatives attending the contest. Coachella Valley won in a shootout after Sonne’s 6-on-5 empty net tutelage resulted in a late tying goal from Meyers.

The 38-year-old Sonne was head coach for WHL Saskatoon before stepping up to the AHL, winning 130 regular-season games over three years, plus going deep in the playoffs two of three postseasons. He starts his meeting with a “great work” shout-out to 2022 second-rounder Jagger Firkus for keeping a puck in the zone during a power play in the Firebirds’ last home matchup before this four-game, two-town road trip. That simple detail plays out on a video showing a resulting power play scoring chance. Players snap their fingers in appreciation.

In rapid-fire fashion, Sonne then instructs forwards David Goyette and Carson Rehkopf on how to get open for passes from Nelson. while also telling newcomer-by-offseason-trade J.R. Avon how to optimize power play scoring chances by “bringing the puck as deep as you can” if opponents set up in a certain penalty-kill situation. The meeting is over fast – the coaches know young minds wander – and it is a thing of hockey beauty. Where’s the video camera when you need one?

* * *

After the morning skate, the first bus back to the hotel is already gone, and Ben Meyers is the only Firebird in a makeshift stretching area. It’s basically a corridor with some stretching devices within arm’s length (rollers are prominent, goalie Niklas Kokko keeps a camouflage-covered one at his locker). Meyers says hello from the floor, and the discussion turns to hot yoga since he is doing a typical end-of-class cross-body stretch with his bent left knee lifted over his right side, then the opposite to the left. He says his glute muscles feel tight. He holds the postures for a couple of minutes at a time, and expresses interest when told legendary Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson put Michael Jordan and company through yoga moves during practices, though not necessarily calling it such back in those days.

Fellow NHL-tested forward John Hayden appears ready to do his own extra stretching alongside his linemate. Later Saturday, Hayden will frequently be net front screening the goalie. On Sunday, Hayden, a pro’s pro just like Meyers, is sitting in the crammed coaches room with first-year goaltending coach Vince Stalletti for a scouting report on how to beat the Abbotsford goalie in the second game of the weekend series.