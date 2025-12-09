Deep Ink: Mason Marchment

Mason credits a lot of where he is today to his dad, Bryan, a former NHL defender, scout, and part-time coach. Like so many hockey fathers, he started taking his son to the rink and introduced him to the game he loved. He passed down another Marchment tradition as well: the nickname “Mush.”

“People used to call my papa, ‘Mush,’” Mason said with a smile. “I think it's because he was a big, strong man, and if you got in his way he would mush you. Everyone that I know calls my dad ‘Mush’, and everyone's been calling me ‘Mush’ since I was probably 10. It’s just a fun nickname that's been passed down and I love it.

“Sometimes people call me Mason or ‘Marchie’, and I kind of won't even look or listen, because most of the people that know me call me ‘Mush.’”

So, to honor his dad, last year, when Mason was out with his good friend and former teammate, Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, they decided to get tattoos.