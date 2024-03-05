100 and Counting on Many More

... And the Streaks

The aforementioned Forslund is too modest to say his own talking bobblehead night was a highlight. But the collective we here at the Kraken, especially any of us who sit on the press bridge within happy earshot of Forslund’s clear and strong game call, firmly consider that 4-2 win over Nashville on Nov. 2 with 33 Philipp Grubauer saves and thousands of fans pushing “That’s Kraken hockey, baby!” button as a top memory.

Instead, along with MLK Day, Forslund referenced “the streaks.” Take your pick: the nine games in a row this season and its accompanying 13-game point streak that vaulted fans into rooting for a second straight postseason. Or maybe you prefer the seven-game road trip sweep that finished with an 8-5 victory in Chicago on Jan. 14, 2023. It marked Seattle as the first franchise in the NHL or NBA history to sweep a road trip that long.

The nine straight wins this season were quite a way to celebrate the winter holidays, starting with a Dec. 20 win over Los Angeles, then defeating Anaheim, Calgary, Philadelphia, Vegas, Ottawa, Buffalo, Washington and finishing with a Jan. 13 victory at Columbus. Six were road victories with a memorable three-game homestand sandwiched in between. The point streak started Dec. 12 with ensuing wins over Florida and Chicago, then close losses to LA (shootout) and Dallas (overtime), making it an 11-0-2 record during that span

About the seven-game road sweep: That Jan. 14 finale started at 1-1 with the Kraken then scoring five unanswered goals in three minutes, 41 seconds. It ranks as the 15th-fastest sequence of all-time (dating back to 1917) in which a team has scored five goals, according to NHL records. Cherries on top: Jared McCann notched a hat trick and recently named All-Star Matty Beniers scored his sixth goal in seven games.

One more streaky note: The Kraken hooked a Jan. 1, 2023 win over the New York Islanders to make it an eight-game winning streak last season, which broke the franchise record of seven games set earlier during the second season.