San Jose Sharks (4-6-3) vs Kraken (6-2-4) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Dunn on Accountability and Teammates Buying In

When media members bring up the Kraken’s strong start with Lane Lambert, the Seattle head coach is quick to credit his squad for buying into the installed systems of play. As for the players, Vince Dunn sat at his locker recently describing what he likes about this season’s Kraken team compared to years past.

"I like the accountability most of all. From top to bottom, we're all in. No one is getting freebies throughout the year. All of the guys are being held accountable, myself included, all the way to guys who are coming in for their first [NHL] year. The expectations are always there —no excuses about road trips, travel, or anything else."

Dunn said players are not only clear on the messages, but they are not left wondering where to be on the ice night in and night out.

“There's just no questions,” said Dunn. “I've never been in a game or practice this year where I'm like, ‘What are we doing here?’”

NHL players frequently talk about being 'predictable.' They mean being reliable to teammates, being in the right spots for passes or adjusting on the fly, such as forward staying at the point when a defenseman like Dunn or Brandon Montour is jumping up into the play.

Of course, not all goes to plan in any NHL game. Mistakes happen, and teammates can cover for those mistakes. Dunn said what’s different is that when a play breaks down, there are a few times —if any —when players are thinking, ‘why is that teammate there?’ The messaging has been clear, and earning 16 points in the first 12 games leads to even more unified buy-in. It’s just a dozen games, but the Kraken’s current pace over the course of a season would generate 109 standings points.

Two: 'Ebs' and Flows for Team Scoring Lead

Veteran forward Jaden Schwartz has notched six points (two goals, four assists) in the last six games to establish himself as Kraken scoring leader to go along with the elite two-way game he plays every night, whether it is getting to the tough areas net-front, taking his shifts on both power plays and penalty kills, plus being trusted by the coaching staff to help protect slim leads and/or make the other team doesn’t break a tie before overtime.

Even so, after Monday’s 3-1 win over Chicago, Schwartz’ good buddy and fellow Kraken original Jordan Eberle now shares the team lead with 10 points. Eberle’s five goals top all players, while Schwartz’s six assists lead the Seattle roster.

When asked about Eberle’s night in the victory – a no-look backhand pass from behind the net to linemate Matty Beniers on the game-winning goal and his own rousing insurance goal – Lambert was happy to praise Eberle’s fast start.

“He’s a great captain,” said Lambert. “Having missed the amount of time he missed last year [a freak pelvic injury], it's a testament to him and his character, getting himself ready for this year and having the start that he's had. He has the ability to make plays. He's got great hands, he's got terrific vision. He's got a good hockey mind, not only offensively. You watch him in the defensive zone with his positioning, and you know he plays a solid 200-foot game.

Three: Know the Foe: Sharks Players to Watch (or Not)

Sharks forward William Eklund, at age 23, is practically an elder on a young San Jose roster, having played 186 NHL games. He started the season impressively with 11 points (5G, 6A) in his first 12 games, but will miss his second straight game Wednesday, sidelined with an injury.

SJS center Philipp Kurashev has been hot of late, named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week, totaling four goals and three assists in the last four games. His output is a major reason the 4-6-3 Sharks show up on Wednesday, having earned five points of a possible eight points in those four games in which he starred. Nineteen-year-old Macklin Celebrini (the 2024 No. 1 pick) is off to a torrid start with seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 13 games. Those numbers are comparable to 19-year-old production from the likes of Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby to start the season.

Projected Lines/Pairings (not official):

Tolvanen - Beniers - Eberle

Schwartz - Stephenson - Kakko

Marchment - Wright - Nyman

Kartye - Catton - Winterton

Dunn - Larson

Lindgren - Montour

Mahura - Oleksiak

Daccord

Check back on the Kraken app and website for updates Wednesday mid-day