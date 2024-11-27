Running Into Ball Hockey  

Josi Laufman stared out at the lines of children taking their turn stickhandling a ball towards a pop-up hockey net, many of them doing so for the first time.

The youth programming lead at the Tukwila Community Center knows the area isn’t exactly a hockey hotbed. But seeing about 100 elementary and middle school children take part in a free Kraken Ball Hockey/Brooks Running Clinic, mingling with hockey sticks and new running shoes on a Saturday afternoon, was all she was really focused on.

“I think a large part of it is, when do they really get these opportunities?” Laufman asked. “When do they get to see other people who look like them coming out and doing things like this? We live in Tukwila. There’s a lot of diversity here. It’s primarily people of color. So, when you see people out here who look like you, it makes you a lot more interested in participating.”

The event, organized by the One Roof Foundation as part of a newly formed Kraken partnership with Seattle-area athletic-wear company Brooks Running, introduced participants, ages 8-14, to ball hockey and to running and promote physical activity, teamwork and sportsmanship. Kraken mascot Buoy was on hand and a livestream was set up on-site to show the Kraken’s road game that afternoon against the Los Angeles Kings as the clinic was taking place.