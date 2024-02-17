Remembering Andy Eide

Beloved hockey writer Andy Eide, a colleague here on the Kraken app and website, passed away last April after collapsing due to a stroke on the press bridge right before puck drop of a mid-March afternoon home game at Climate Pledge Arena. Andy would have turned 54 on Saturday (a birthday he shares with his mom, Donna) and we all sorely and tenderly miss him, his laugh, and his fervent listening. We asked Darren Brown, who succeeded Andy as the Kraken’s NHL.com writer, for his thoughts on Andy, especially their time together with John Barr founding the “NHLtoSeattle” grassroots effort via website and podcast now renamed “Sound of Hockey.”
Every time I walk through the doors of Climate Pledge Arena, I think of my friend, Andy Eide. I pass under the neon-embossed “Press” sign that adorns one of the entrances on the west side of the building, a sign that remains prominently featured as the header photo on Andy’s still-active Twitter account. Seeing it always reminds me of him and makes me think of his larger-than-life, jovial personality, his booming laugh, and his proclivity for spending hours talking about his favorite thing in the world: hockey.
I only met Andy six years ago, but I got to know him well during our time writing and podcasting together. We were two very different people with dissimilar backgrounds. Yet we connected and created great memories together, growing close as friends and colleagues thanks to one common bond between us: hockey.
I was connected with Andy through our mutual friend, John Barr. John recruited Andy and me separately to join “NHLtoSeattle,” John’s grassroots campaign that eventually succeeded in helping land the 32nd NHL franchise in the Pacific Northwest.
In support of the cause, we wrote and talked about hockey as much as we possibly could, even though we were still years away from the NHL arriving in Seattle. We figured if there was anything we could do to help the region learn about the game, even if it only reached a handful of existing hardcore hockey fans, then it was worth the effort.