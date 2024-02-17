Remembering Andy Eide

Launching a Podcast

So, we launched a podcast, “Sound Of Hockey,” and began gathering in John’s basement (“BarrDown Studios,” as we called it) every week to spread the good word about the sport we all loved so dearly.

Every time we got together to record an episode, John and I would feverishly prepare our show notes to make sure everything ran as smoothly as possible. And while we did that, Andy would use the time to share story after story of things that happened in a Seattle Thunderbirds game the week prior or something a former Western Hockey League player that reached the NHL had said to him years prior. Andy loved that he had connections with NHL players like Shea Theodore, Keegan Kolesar, Ethan Bear, Mathew Barzal and so many others. He took great pride in telling us anecdotes from his time covering them in junior hockey.

A Final Tweet from Prolific Account

A prolific Twitter user, Andy sent his last tweet to the hockey world an hour before the doors to CPA opened to fans that day. “Perfect day to come inside for a big Pacific Division battle!” he wrote, complementing his words with a photo of the empty venue.

When he sent that tweet, Andy did not know what was in store for him later that day. But it oddly encapsulated who he was, at least for the last 11 years of his life, which he spent solidifying himself as one of only a handful of consistent hockey voices in a market that had long been starved for coverage of the sport.

The photo on Andy’s tweet was appropriate. He often talked about how much time he spent in empty junior arenas over the years, waiting for the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League to take the ice for warmups. He found the cold, cavernous buildings calming when they were devoid of fans, at least until pre-game rehearsals would start, at which point some song he didn’t particularly like would begin blasting on repeat.

Quiet and Bedlam, All in a Day’s Work

I recall a day at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett when he and I were awaiting a tilt between the Thunderbirds and the Everett Silvertips. We were both quietly working on different articles on our respective laptops, enjoying the peace and quiet of the empty building.

Then, in an instant, the public address system erupted into deafening action, nearly jolting us both out of our seats. Lincoln Bear, Everett’s mascot, sped through the Zamboni doors on an ATV and launched off a small jump before taking a few practice twirls on the ice. As Lincoln revved the engine of his four-wheeler, the first few bars of Eminem’s “Till I Collapse” shook the empty arena. Then the song stopped, Lincoln revved again, and the song started over. Then it started over again … and again … and again.

With productivity rendered impossible for me, I looked over at Andy, who had continued his writing after a brief period of startle. To my amazement, he was acting as if nothing had changed in the building.

“How are you writing right now?” I screamed over the din.

“This is what it’s like writing in a junior arena!” Andy screamed back with a laugh.

This was what he did. He went to the places he loved, hockey arenas, and he did what he loved, writing and talking about hockey.

The photo of Climate Pledge Arena in Andy’s last tweet was fitting. He had done his time in the WHL readying himself for the arrival of an NHL franchise, which he believed for many years could one day become a reality. And here he was, yet again, in an empty hockey arena (albeit a much larger one than the WHL buildings where he cut his teeth) waiting for the team he covered to take the ice for warmups.

What may get lost in the words of that final tweet is Andy’s wry sense of humor. A “perfect day” to come inside? No, it wasn’t. It was beautiful outside that day. Yet, I’m certain there’s no place Andy would have preferred to be than inside a cold, empty arena, waiting for hockey.