Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Winnipeg

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

Against a defense that ranks first in the league in allowing shots from the slot, the Kraken generated 15 off of 35 slot-driving plays and allowed only 14 (off 28 plays).

The Kraken created eight scoring chances off turnovers while allowing just six.

The most impactful forward line for Seattle was Jared McCann’s line with Andre Burakovsky and Jani Nyman. They held even with Winnipeg in shot volume (50%) but generated 68.8-percent of all shot quality in their time together on the ice.

The top ranked power play in the league was unable to convert on either of their two chances. In four minutes of penalty killing, Seattle allowed Winnipeg to only have possession in the offensive zone for 1:01 during which they generated four shot attempts, including two on target.

Seattle’s power play was on the ice for 3:30 and generated six shot attempts and one goal.

Matty Beniers led both teams in shot quality (.73 expected goals), had a game leading five shots from the slot, and a team leading six controlled zone entries.

Nyman (2-0—2 in 3 GP) joined Matty Beniers (2-1—3 in 2021-22) as the second player in Kraken history to score at least two goals through their first three NHL games.

Nyman earned the best game score of any Kraken skater tonight (1.18) according to HockeyStatCards.com.

Connor Hellebuyck briefly came into tonight’s game in relief of Eric Comrie (who returned to the net and finished the game). It was just the 10th time in 557 career NHL games Hellebuyck has come on in relief. It was also his first relief appearance since Dec. 10th, 2019.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):