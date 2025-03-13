Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Montreal

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

The Kraken won the shot volume battle in this game creating 62-percent of all 5-on-5 shot attempts and 70.5-percent of all shot quality. The only period in which they did not have a significant advantage over Montreal in both measures was the third when they came in right below even (49.4-percent) on shot quality.

The Kraken were plus-4 in odd-man rushes, plus-10 in high-danger chances, plus-6 in slot shots and they doubled up the Canadiens in slot driving plays (36-18).

The Kraken came back from a multi-goal deficit for the eighth time this season – the most of any team in the league.

Three Kraken players earned multi-point nights. The captain, Jordan Eberle notched three assists (all primary); Chandler Stephenson had two assists; and Brandon Montour had four points including the first and last goal of the game.

Montour’s overtime tally came four seconds into extra time marking the fastest goal ever in overtime and tying the fastest goal to start any period in NHL history. He is the fourth player to score that quickly.

Montour’s two goals raised his season total to 15 setting a new record for goals by a defenseman in a season (14, Vince Dunn).

Eeli Tolvanen set a new career high for goals in a single season (19).

In his NHL debut, Jani Nyman played 13:56 including 2:05 on the power play, shot the puck at the net eight times, delivered three hits and ultimately scored his first NHL goal on the power play.

The best skaters in the game according to Game Score (per hockeystatscards.com) were: Montour, Eberle, Nick Suzuki, Jamie Oleksiak and Juraj Slafkovsky.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):