Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Detroit

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

In 5-on-5 play, the Kraken were out-attempted 42-52 and they created 47.7-percent of all shot quality.

The most effective line in the game was the combination of Shane Wright centering Jared McCann and Andre Burakovsky. Playing mostly against the Red Wings’ second line, in 11:01 of 5-on-5 time, they were plus-4 in shot attempts and created 75-percent of all shot quality.

The Kraken generated six rush chances and allowed five.

Seattle also gained an advantage in transition play going plus-19 in controlled exits and plus-3 in controlled entries.

Detroit, however, was more effective in creating dangerous attacks with twice as many slot-driving plays (32-16 in 5-on-5 play) and one more high-danger scoring chance (11) than Seattle (10).

Matty Beniers led his team in shot quality, possession time in the offensive zone, shots from the slot, and rush scoring chances.

Shane Wright scored his tenth goal of the season and extended his point streak to six games. The Kraken now have nine players with a double-digit goal total in 2024-25 – they are now tied with the Hurricanes and Capitals for most skaters with that many goals.

In his 52nd game of the season, Kaapo Kakko had the primary assist on Matty Beniers’ goal. It was his 22nd assist of the season matching a career high set during the 2022-23 season (82 games played).

Joey Daccord saved .73 more goals than expected based on the shot quality he faced.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):