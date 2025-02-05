Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Detroit

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- In 5-on-5 play, the Kraken were out-attempted 42-52 and they created 47.7-percent of all shot quality.
- The most effective line in the game was the combination of Shane Wright centering Jared McCann and Andre Burakovsky. Playing mostly against the Red Wings’ second line, in 11:01 of 5-on-5 time, they were plus-4 in shot attempts and created 75-percent of all shot quality.
- The Kraken generated six rush chances and allowed five.
- Seattle also gained an advantage in transition play going plus-19 in controlled exits and plus-3 in controlled entries.
- Detroit, however, was more effective in creating dangerous attacks with twice as many slot-driving plays (32-16 in 5-on-5 play) and one more high-danger scoring chance (11) than Seattle (10).
- Matty Beniers led his team in shot quality, possession time in the offensive zone, shots from the slot, and rush scoring chances.
- Shane Wright scored his tenth goal of the season and extended his point streak to six games. The Kraken now have nine players with a double-digit goal total in 2024-25 – they are now tied with the Hurricanes and Capitals for most skaters with that many goals.
- In his 52nd game of the season, Kaapo Kakko had the primary assist on Matty Beniers’ goal. It was his 22nd assist of the season matching a career high set during the 2022-23 season (82 games played).
- Joey Daccord saved .73 more goals than expected based on the shot quality he faced.
Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):