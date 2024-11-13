Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. Columbus

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- After a slow start in period one that saw the Kraken earn just 28.6 percent of all 5-on-5 shot volume, Seattle roared back to control play in the second (54.8=percent of shot volume; 61 percent of shot quality), and in the third, Seattle shot the puck more (54.4%), but Columbus’ surge gave them the quality advantage.
- Tye Kartye, Brandon Tanev, and Eeli Tolvanen all scored in the second frame to turn a two-goal deficit into a lead for the Kraken. Seattle already has two multi-goal comeback wins this season, which are tied for the most in the NHL.
- Jared McCann’s secondary assist on Tolvanen’s goal was his 200th point as a member of the Seattle Kraken (193-97-200). He is the all-time points leader for the franchise.
- Of all of McCann’s goals - no one has assisted on more than Jordan Eberle (31). Vince Dunn has assisted on 21 of them.
- Will Borgen's goal was the eleventh scored by a Kraken defenseman this season. That is (currently) tied for most in the NHL this season with Buffalo, Los Angeles, and Winnipeg.
- The Kraken scored four goals in a period for a League-leading fourth time this season. They broke a tie with Canucks and Senators who have three each.
- Tolvanen’s goal came ten seconds after Tanev’s marking the fifth time the Kraken have had an own-own response goal this season. The team is 4-1-0 in those games.
- The Blue Jackets scored the fourth set of opponent-opponent response goals against the Kraken this season.
- Joey Daccord had 77 pucks sent his way and only two got past. According to Evolving Hockey, he saved 2.4 more goals than expected.