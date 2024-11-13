Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. Columbus

PostGameInstantAnalysis_16x9
By Alison Lukan /
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

  • After a slow start in period one that saw the Kraken earn just 28.6 percent of all 5-on-5 shot volume, Seattle roared back to control play in the second (54.8=percent of shot volume; 61 percent of shot quality), and in the third, Seattle shot the puck more (54.4%), but Columbus’ surge gave them the quality advantage.
  • Tye Kartye, Brandon Tanev, and Eeli Tolvanen all scored in the second frame to turn a two-goal deficit into a lead for the Kraken. Seattle already has two multi-goal comeback wins this season, which are tied for the most in the NHL.
  • Jared McCann’s secondary assist on Tolvanen’s goal was his 200th point as a member of the Seattle Kraken (193-97-200). He is the all-time points leader for the franchise.
  • Of all of McCann’s goals - no one has assisted on more than Jordan Eberle (31). Vince Dunn has assisted on 21 of them.
  • Will Borgen's goal was the eleventh scored by a Kraken defenseman this season. That is (currently) tied for most in the NHL this season with Buffalo, Los Angeles, and Winnipeg.
  • The Kraken scored four goals in a period for a League-leading fourth time this season. They broke a tie with Canucks and Senators who have three each.
  • Tolvanen’s goal came ten seconds after Tanev’s marking the fifth time the Kraken have had an own-own response goal this season. The team is 4-1-0 in those games.
  • The Blue Jackets scored the fourth set of opponent-opponent response goals against the Kraken this season.
  • Joey Daccord had 77 pucks sent his way and only two got past. According to Evolving Hockey, he saved 2.4 more goals than expected.

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):

sporqcbj

News Feed

Fourth Line Work Again Keys Kraken Comeback

Kraken (6-8-1) vs. Blue Jackets (5-7-2) | 7:00 p.m.

In Service to His Country and Kraken History

Shane Wright Was All About Cleaning Up The Details 

Adam Larsson “Super Skills” Cap Day Of Kraken Fun 

Getting Back To Military Appreciation Base-ics

‘Turbo-Charged’ Night

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. Vegas

Kraken Take Another Shot With A Born Shooter

Kraken (5-8-1) vs. Golden Knights (9-3-1) | 7:00 p.m.

Go Long, Go Loud, Build Home-Ice Advantage

Leading by Example and Exclamation Points

Kraken Teams Gear For Super Skills Showcase

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Colorado

Kraken Generate Some Goals, But Not Enough

Kraken (5-7-1) at Avalanche (5-7-0) | 6:00 p.m.

Viewing The Earth, Ocean And Climate As Family 

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Boston