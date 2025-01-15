Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Pittsburgh

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

The Kraken ended the game with 42-percent of all 5-on-5 shot volume and 32-percent of all shot quality but they built up to a dominant third period in which they created 61-percent of all shot volume and a resulting 62-percent of all shot quality.

Seattle had eight rush chances while only allowing three against.

The most effective line for the Kraken in terms of tilting the ice their way was Shane Wright’s that includes Jared McCann and Eeli Tolvanen on the wings. The three were plus-3 in shot attempts and created an impressive 73.6-percent of all shot quality in 7:04 of ice time.

Joey Daccord had 70 pucks sent his way and only allowed two to get past. He prevented 1.2 more goals than expected based on the quality he faced to earn his fifteenth quality start of the season.

With his goal, Jamie Oleksiak passed Justin Schultz for the third most goals by a defenseman in Kraken franchise history (15). The list is topped by Vince Dunn (40) and Adam Larsson (22).

In his twelfth game as a member of the Kraken Kaapo Kakko scored his fourth goal for Seattle. That matches his goal total with the Rangers this season (30 games played).

Chandler Stephenson scored the first short-handed goal of the season for the Kraken. He has had at least one short-handed score in each of the last six.

Daccord recorded an assist on the opening goal of the game for Seattle and became the second goaltender to register a point with the franchise, joining Philipp Grubauer (3). It was Daccord’s first-ever NHL point.

The Kraken have had a goalie register one point in a game in each season in franchise history.

Daccord is now the seventeenth goalie in the NHL this season to register 1-plus point in a game. Dustin Wolf (former Everett Silvertip) leads all goalies with 3 different games with 1-plus point this season.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):