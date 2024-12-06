Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at New York

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

The Kraken deserved to win this game. According to Natural Stat Trick, in 5-on-5 play, Seattle generated 64.3-percent of all shot volume and 55.9-percent of all shot quality.

The second period was Seattle’s strongest. In even strength play they out-attempted the Islanders 20-5 and created 98-percent of all shot quality.

All four lines for the Kraken were net positive in terms of tilting the ice their way. The team with the biggest advantage was the Mitchell Stephens line with Tye Kartye and Ryan Winterton who established an 8-1 shot attempt advantage and didn’t allow a single shot on goal in 4:54.

Equally impressive was the Chandler Stephenson line who saw the most time against the Islanders’ top line and still built an offensive advantage for the Kraken in 7:30 of play.

The top players in this game according to Game Score (via HockeyStatCards.com) were: Vince Dunn, Adam Larsson, and Tye Kartye.

With a goal tonight, Oliver Bjorkstrand’s point streak extended to seven games – the longest of his career.

Joey Daccord earned his twelfth quality start of the season by saving .82 more goals than expected according to Evolving-Hockey.com.

Shane Wright had the most shots from the slot (3).

The Kraken were perfect on the power play for the first time this season (2/2) and for the first time they were also perfect on the penalty kill (3/3).

The Kraken allowed just one rush chance against them while creating eight of their own.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):