Seattle at Carolina

After beating the Red Wings in the final seconds of their last game, the Kraken again needed extra time to reach the decision in tonight’s game versus Carolina. Seattle found their footing against a team that can stifle you defensively and smother you with a large amount of shot attempts from all over the ice and scored the first two goals of the game. Both scores came off beautiful stretch passes first from Jaden Schwartz to Oliver Bjorkstrand, and then from Bjorkstrand to a streaking Devin Shore.

The Kraken would end up leading the game for more than 35 minutes before Carolina was able to tie it up with 4:24 remaining in regulation.

In overtime, although Seattle would create more on the attack than Carolina, it was the home team that found a way to put the puck in the net with just ten seconds remaining on the clock, sending the Kraken on to Sunrise, Florida with three out of four available standings points this trip thus far.

Let’s look at the game “by the numbers.”

Playing a team like Carolina that generates offensive volume means you’re likely not going to create more than them. That was the case in this game. In 5-on-5 play, the Kraken created 31.3-percent of all shot volume and 34.8-percent of all shot quality.

In an impressive 14:31 of play, the Alex Wennberg line with Jaden Schwartz and Oliver Bjorkstrand on the flanks did earn the advantage when it came to shot quality with 52.6-percent of all expected goals when on the ice.

Carolina draws the second most penalties per game in this young 2023-24 season (5.0) and the Kraken were able to stay disciplined enough to take just one penalty that they successfully defended.

Devin Shore scored his first goal as a member of the Kraken squad and he also generated the most shot quality of any individual Seattle skater with .38 expected goals.

The Kraken continued to improve on going into puck battles and coming away with possession splitting this game down the middle 50-50 with Carolina through 64:50 of play.

The Kraken also converted on half of their zone entry attempts – impressive against a team that are second-best at denying carry-in attempts.

Joey Daccord set a Kraken franchise record for most saves in a game (42) while also facing a franchise-record 65 unblocked shot attempts.

Across his entire performance Daccord prevented .37 goals more than expected and his play earned him the second quality start of his young season.

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):