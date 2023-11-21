Postgame Instant Analysis: Calgary vs. Seattle

The Kraken have found a way to score goals more consistently, and now they continue their pursuit of 60 straight minutes of effort that locks down a lead and secures a win.

Two nights after doing that successfully in Vancouver, Seattle built to a one-goal lead going into the third period with scores from Vince Dunn, Jordan Eberle, and Jared McCann. But Calgary responded and forced the eighth overtime of Seattle’s season. And with 1:32 to go in the extra frame, another 4-3 final would go up on the scoreboard – this time after a Rasmus Andersson goal off a rebound of his own shot.

Let’s look at the game “by the numbers.”

The Kraken created an advantage in 5-on-5 play in both shot volume and quality over the entirety of this game, but it came as a tale of three different periods. In the first period, Seattle shot more than Calgary but didn’t create as many quality looks (43.45-percent of expected goals). The second period was the home team’s strongest with a 70-plus percent advantage in offensive volume and quality and over 10 minutes of time in their offensive zone. But in the third, the Kraken went into a defensive posture and generated just 37.5-percent of all shots taken and 40-percent of all shot quality.

The home team played puck battles well winning control of 78-percent of the contested loose pucks in the game.

Adam Larsson is nearing a career milestone. His primary helper on the McCann goal was the 157 th assist of his career and his 198 th point.

assist of his career and his 198 point. Jordan Eberle earned the highest game score of any skater in the matchup (2.61).

After going six games with at least three penalties or more, the Kraken showed renewed discipline and for the second straight game, took only two trips to the box the entire game.

The Kraken created three scoring chances off the rush and four off of turnovers.

Joey Daccord came into the game in relief of Philipp Grubauer (who left after the first period). Daccord performed right up to expectations, stopping .4 more goals than he should have given the offense he faced.

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):