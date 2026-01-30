Post-Game Instant Analysis: Toronto vs. Seattle

+ The Kraken earned points against Toronto on home ice for the first time in franchise history.

+ The Kraken scored an OWN-OWN pair of response goals for the sixth time this season. They are now 6-0-0 in games when this happens.

+ Matty Beniers scored the first goal of the game off the primary assist from Jared McCann. It was Beniers’ tenth goal in the month of January – that is a new franchise record. McCann’s assist was his eighteenth – also a franchise record.

+ McCann later added an empty netter for his tenth goal of the month tying with Beniers for the most goals in a calendar month by any Kraken player.

+ Shane Wright had two goals marking his first multi-goal game of the season and fifth of his career.

+ It was also the second time this season Wright has had a multi-point game – both instances have come against the Leafs.

+ Wright’s line (with Jaden Schwartz and Kaapo Kakko) was also the most effective in tilting the ice Seattle’s way with a plus-1 shot attempt advantage and 65.3-percent of 5-on-5 shot quality.

+ Joey Daccord saved just shy of one goal more than expected and earned his seventeenth quality start of the season.

+ Freddy Gaudreau played his 450th NHL game tonight and earned the primary assist on Brandon Montour’s game-winning goal.

+ Jacob Melanson led the game with seven hits and led his team in transition play with six controlled entries and ten controlled exits.

+ The top players in the game according to Game Score were Brandon Montour, Wright, Jaden Schwartz, Jamie Oleksiak and Nick Robertson.

