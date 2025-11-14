Post-Game Instant Analysis: Winnipeg vs. Seattle

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

With the win, Seattle earned the franchise’s 150th win and became the third fastest expansion team to do so.

The Kraken also now have 21 standings points and this season is now tied with the 2022-23 season as being the fastest the team earned 20 points or more.

The Kraken tilted the ice their way when it came to shot quality generating 51.6-percent of all 5-on-5 shot quality. That advantage came with Seattle creating 44-percent of all shot volume.

Seattle created five rush chances and allowed three. All of those but one by Seattle came at even strength.

The most effective forward line in terms of tilting the ice was Matty Beniers’ that included Mason Marchment and Jordan Eberle. The trio played 13:04 together and were plus-7 in shot attempts with a resulting 97-percent of all shot quality. Their primary opposition was Adam Lowry’s line.

Vince Dunn scored a goal and had two assists making him the first Kraken player to hit 150 assists.

Jordan Eberle scored two goals including the game winner making him the Kraken’s all-time leader in game-winning goals (12).

Beniers assisted on both of Eberle’s goals marking the seventeenth and eighteenth time he’d helped on the captain’s tallies.

Beniers again led both teams in controlled entries (8) and controlled exits (11).

Philipp Grubauer was the better goaltender tonight when it came to slot save percentage (76.9 compared to Connor Hellebuyck’s 70) and inner slot save percentage (75 over Hellebuyck’s 40).

Grubauer’s performance earned his first quality start of the season.

The top players in the game according to Game Score were: Eberle, Beniers, Jaden Schwartz, Chandler Stephenson and Neal Pionk.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):