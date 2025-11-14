Post-Game Instant Analysis: Winnipeg vs. Seattle

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- With the win, Seattle earned the franchise’s 150th win and became the third fastest expansion team to do so.
- The Kraken also now have 21 standings points and this season is now tied with the 2022-23 season as being the fastest the team earned 20 points or more.
- The Kraken tilted the ice their way when it came to shot quality generating 51.6-percent of all 5-on-5 shot quality. That advantage came with Seattle creating 44-percent of all shot volume.
- Seattle created five rush chances and allowed three. All of those but one by Seattle came at even strength.
- The most effective forward line in terms of tilting the ice was Matty Beniers’ that included Mason Marchment and Jordan Eberle. The trio played 13:04 together and were plus-7 in shot attempts with a resulting 97-percent of all shot quality. Their primary opposition was Adam Lowry’s line.
- Vince Dunn scored a goal and had two assists making him the first Kraken player to hit 150 assists.
- Jordan Eberle scored two goals including the game winner making him the Kraken’s all-time leader in game-winning goals (12).
- Beniers assisted on both of Eberle’s goals marking the seventeenth and eighteenth time he’d helped on the captain’s tallies.
- Beniers again led both teams in controlled entries (8) and controlled exits (11).
- Philipp Grubauer was the better goaltender tonight when it came to slot save percentage (76.9 compared to Connor Hellebuyck’s 70) and inner slot save percentage (75 over Hellebuyck’s 40).
- Grubauer’s performance earned his first quality start of the season.
- The top players in the game according to Game Score were: Eberle, Beniers, Jaden Schwartz, Chandler Stephenson and Neal Pionk.
Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):