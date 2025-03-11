Opportunity Arrives for Nyman

Last May, Kraken prospect Jani Nyman scored his first American Hockey League goal on the power play in a 5-3 win that put the Coachella Valley Firebirds up two games to none in a best-of-five series they went on to sweep. As one of the game’s stars, Nyman was requested to speak to the media. Problem was, Nyman’s command of the English was still a work in progress, having just arrived in the southern California desert after scoring the fourth-highest number of goals (26) by an under-20 player in Finland’s top pro league, Liiga, the most since Mikko Makela (118 goals in 423 NHL games) back in 1984-85.
Consequently, Nyman got to the entrance of the interview room at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, scanned the 20-some people and several cameras, and promptly shook his head “no,” then retreated to the Firebirds locker room. Teammate and veteran defenseman Cale Fleury had scored twice; he would have to do for the media along with then-CVF coach Dan Bylsma.
No such turnback occurred Tuesday when Nyman stepped up to the podium after team practice at the Kraken Community Iceplex. The Finnish forward and 2022 second-round pick (No. 49 overall was personable and clear with the media. Bylsma had already confirmed the 6-foot-4, 217-pound winger would be getting significant time during even strength and power play time on ice against Montreal Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena (starting a three-game homestand with games versus Montreal Wednesday, Utah Friday, and the return of fan-fave Brandon Tanev and Winnipeg Sunday).