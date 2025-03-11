Opportunity Arrives for Nyman

Second-rounder and AHL rookie goal-scoring leader earned call-up to Kraken. He and his elite shot will get even-strength and power play minutes Wednesday against Montreal

nyman16x9
By Bob Condor /
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

Last May, Kraken prospect Jani Nyman scored his first American Hockey League goal on the power play in a 5-3 win that put the Coachella Valley Firebirds up two games to none in a best-of-five series they went on to sweep. As one of the game’s stars, Nyman was requested to speak to the media. Problem was, Nyman’s command of the English was still a work in progress, having just arrived in the southern California desert after scoring the fourth-highest number of goals (26) by an under-20 player in Finland’s top pro league, Liiga, the most since Mikko Makela (118 goals in 423 NHL games) back in 1984-85.

Consequently, Nyman got to the entrance of the interview room at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, scanned the 20-some people and several cameras, and promptly shook his head “no,” then retreated to the Firebirds locker room. Teammate and veteran defenseman Cale Fleury had scored twice; he would have to do for the media along with then-CVF coach Dan Bylsma.

No such turnback occurred Tuesday when Nyman stepped up to the podium after team practice at the Kraken Community Iceplex. The Finnish forward and 2022 second-round pick (No. 49 overall was personable and clear with the media. Bylsma had already confirmed the 6-foot-4, 217-pound winger would be getting significant time during even strength and power play time on ice against Montreal Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena (starting a three-game homestand with games versus Montreal Wednesday, Utah Friday, and the return of fan-fave Brandon Tanev and Winnipeg Sunday).

Hear from Jani Nyman after the Kraken's practice at the Kraken Community Iceplex.

Nyman received the news about his hockey dream taking the next step by Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal. He soon after called his parents back home.

Family Reunion Awaits

“Oh, this the biggest, a big thing for my family and me,” said Nyman, who agreed to his first interview in English without an interpreter in December during this reporter’s week-long bunkering with the CVF coaching staff and players. “My mom and dad are coming right now... flying right now.”

While he didn’t need an interpreter Tuesday or in December, Nyman’s spot in the Iceplex locker room is next to countrymen Eeli Tolvanen and Kaapo Kakko: “So we speak the same language. Yeah. It's great. Great to have new friends.”

Fellow Finn and 2022 second-round draft choice Nikke Kokko, who played his first NHL minutes in late February, is roommates with Nyman in Coachella Valley. Kokko doesn’t yet have a U.S. driver's license, and Joey Daccord drove him as needed when up with the Kraken. How will he get to the rink with his usual driver, Nyman?

“I don’t know, I don’t know,” said Nyman, smiling a bit. “I think he takes the Uber.”

Bylsma Talks Nyman Plan, Potential

Nyman has earned this call-up. He leads all AHL rookies in goals with 26 in 55 games and ranks third overall in goals among all AHL players. His 15 assists make him the fifth-highest in AHL rookie points and a no-doubt candidate for the league’s rookie of the year award, which was won by Kraken forward Tye Kartye two springs ago. Dan Bylsma has been closely monitoring Nyman’s progress this season, especially how the self-identified “big man” has improved his skating, citing a recent Nyman speedy rush and score from the neutral zone up the side boards.

“We won’t be easing him in,” said Bylsma on Tuesday. “He's a goal scorer, a heavy shot, big body guy in the offensive zone. He's going to have a chance to do that. You will see him on the power play. We're going to have four good lines as a result of him being in. We'll see him in a 5-on-5 opportunity to show what he can do.

“You have to notice his shot; that's a big part of him being an effective player. But you have to move the feet and have to have the skating in order for him to be able to do that. You have to be moving to speed. It can't be a stationary game. He’s really developed an all-around game, a skating game, moving his feet, getting in and to spots where he can you can see that shot over and over again. He's done a good job of developing that this year. Need to see that on the ice tomorrow.”

Hear from Coach Bylsma following the Kraken's practice at the Kraken Community Iceplex.

