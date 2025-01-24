Oh, Captains, Our Prospect Captains

Earlier this month, Notre Dame men’s hockey coach Jeff Jackson decided his squad needed a singular leadership voice rather than four alternate captains. The current active NCAA leader in career coaching wins put the issue to a team vote and fourth-year senior Justin Janicke was named captain as the team entered the usual daunting stretch run of Big 10 Conference play.

Janicke, the seventh-round pick in the Kraken’s inaugural 2021 draft class, is co-leader in goals (nine) among Fighting Irish skaters and second in scoring (9 G, 13 A, 22 points in 23 games) trailing only Hobey Baker player of year nominee Cole Knuble. Last weekend, Notre Dame split a road series with an upset overtime win at No. 4 Minnesota last Saturday with Janicke logging 22-plus minutes. Janicke showed his leader Friday night as well, helping to steady his teammates after giving up five goals in the first period, assisting on a ND goal and finishing the game with a 5-2 loss.

The previous week, Notre Dame split a home series with Michigan. Janicke enjoyed a five-point night (the first for an Irish player since 2018-19) in a 7-4 win and was named Big 10 Second Star of the Week.

In recent months since the season started, two more Kraken prospects from the 2024 draft class earned alternate captain designations for their junior teams: Ontario Hockey League Sudbury forward Nathan Villeneuve (2nd round, 63rd overall, 2024) and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Baie-Comeau defenseman Alexis Bernier (3rd round, 73rd overall). The 6-foot, 199-pound Villeneuve, who scored in the Kraken preseason, has tallied 19 goals and 18 assists for 37 points in 34 games. Bernier, 6-foot-1, 202 pounds, is playing stellar defense while adding seven goals and 21 assists for 28 points in 40 games on the offensive ledger.

Joining a Large Leadership Group

Including Janicke, there are now five Kraken prospects who are captains and six more serving as alternates. Since Kraken GM Ron Francis signed on with the Kraken in 2019, two full seasons before the team debuted on ice, he has urged Seattle’s amateur scouts to prioritize skating ability and high hockey IQ as must-haves for any player drafted or signed as undrafted free agents. Judging from the 2024 draft class alone, it appears embracing a leadership role is part of identifying the ideal prospect.

Earlier in the season, 2024 fourth-rounder Ollie Josephson was named captain of his Red Deer (AB) squad in the Western Hockey League. A day later, news came through that fifth-round Clarke Caswell would be wearing the “C’ for the WHL’s Swift Current (SK) Broncos. Days later, before the WHL Spokane Chiefs' first home, Kraken first-round and No. 8 overall Berkly Catton was announced as the franchise’s 37th captain across its storied history.

Think about that: Three 18-year-olds, including two picked in the middle rounds of the NHL Draft, who are so highly respected and trusted by their coaches and teammates to be the player everyone turns to when the squad needs it most, whether on or off the ice or both.

“Our amateur scouts continue to identify leadership qualities in young players,” said Jeff Tambellini, Kraken director of player development. “It’s a building block for pro habits. The fact that three of our 18-year-olds are captains is a credit to our scouts.”

Robert Kron, the Kraken’s director of amateur scouting, said Josephson and Caswell share characteristics that prompt captaincy: “In all three cases, they are extremely hard-working guys who think like leaders at a young age. They’re respected in the room. I’m happy for those kids.”

Caswell: Right Place, Right Time, Right Captain

For his part, Caswell stood out during development camp and the 2024 Rookie Faceoff tournament in Los Angeles. He seemed to almost always be in the right position to make a play or stymie an opponent (the high hockey IQ evident). It certainly explains why Francis and Kron opted to package a pair of lower 2024 picks (sixth and seventh rounds) to move up to Florida’s higher spot (via a previous trade) in the fifth round. The move effectively replaced the Kraken fifth-round choice that was traded to Colorado to acquire forward Tomas Tatar during the 2022-23 season.

“Playing in Swift Current my whole career and seeing guys like Owen Pickering [previous captain, also tabbed at 18, who was drafted 21st overall by Pittsburgh in 2022] and all the leaders we’ve had and the unbelievable job they did, I’m excited to lead this group of guys,” said Caswell per the team website.

“Clarke is someone who has been in the system here, last year he took a big step,” said Swift Current head coach Taras McEwen. “He’s someone who shows up to the rink and does everything the right way, just with his preparation and work ethic on the ice.”

Josephson Impresses at Rookie Tourney, Gets Nod for Red Deer

One draw to Ollie Josephson as the Kraken’s 2024 fourth-round draft pick is his high-level skating ability, a cornerstone quality for Seattle scouts. He looked the part in development camp and earned a telling lineup spot for both games at the rookie tournament hosted by the LA Kings.

His work ethic and consistency won over the Red Deer coaching staff and players to be named captain. In fact, three older teammates are happy to be alternate captains working with the younger captain. The Red Deer squad has a number of older players with postseason chops who will be looking at the Kraken prospect for clutch leadership at the rink.

“For Ollie, every single day he comes to work, so it's well deserved,” said Red Deer head coach Dave Struch about naming a young captain among a sizeable group of older teammates. “When you're working as a team and you're putting everything into every single day preparing with the same mindset, you have to have guys that take ownership. Ollie has done that right from the moment he got here [as a 16-year-old]. He hasn't missed a day. He learns from mistakes and he has the courage to put everything forth. That's what has earned him this opportunity.”

Catton Praised at Kraken Camp

There was no shortage of positive remarks from coaches and players about 2024 first-round pick, center Berkly Catton, during training camp. He turned heads in every practice and generated high-quality scoring chances (for himself and others) in every game he played in this NHL preseason and the 2024 Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles.

“Selecting a team captain is something we take very seriously,” said new Chiefs coach Brad Lauer, who played 323 NHL games and has coached in the NHL, AHL, and WHL since his playing days. “With how Berkly has grown and matured as a player, combined with how he conducts himself on and off the ice makes him a perfect fit.”

Catton was drafted by Spokane first overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. Since his debut in February 2022, he has totaled 175 points (78 G, 97 A) in 140 career games, including career-highs of 54 goals and 62 assists for 116 points in 68 games last regular season. He’s the fourth skater in the top juniors leagues in the last quarter-century to score 50-plus goals and 100-plus points in his draft year, joining, wait for it, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, and Connor Bedard.Fun fact: He was named an alternate captain last year as a 17-year-old.

2023 Fifth Rounder Hammell Co-Captain for Everett

Closer to home, the scouting staff hit captain paydirt again with WHL Everett Silvertips defenseman Kaden Hammel being named co-captain with teammate Eric Jamieson. Hammell was Seattle’s fifth-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. Interestingly, Jamieson attended a Kraken development camp but was subsequently drafted by Calgary. Hammell moves up to wearing the “C” after being designated an alternate captain as an 18-year-old.

“I learned a lot throughout the year about what it means to be a leader,” Hammell told the Sound of Hockey website. “Especially going into the playoffs, I feel like that was a time where leadership was a super key thing to have.”

Now Hamill will have the chance to build on his leadership pursuits while still headlining the defensive corps for the Silvertips. One teammate he is sure to support is 15-year-old Landon DuPont, the first Western Hockey League defenseman to receive exceptional status to play underage.

Rehkopf, Dragicevic, Price, Jugnauth Also Part of Leadership Groups

Four more Kraken prospects will be wearing an “A” as part of player leadership groups on their junior teams. Those 2024-25 alternate captains are Carson Rehkopf (Brampton, Ontario Hockey League), Lukas Dragicevic (Prince Albert, WHL), Caden Price (Kelowna, WHL) and Tyson Jugnauth (Portland, WHL). Rehkopf and Dragicevic both joined new teams this season via major trades, so earning an “A” with the new squad is impressive.

Rehkopf (50th overall) and Dragicevic (57th overall) were both selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, two of four players selected. The other two, forward Jani Nyman and goaltender Nikke Kokko, are both Finns starring for AHL affiliate Coachella Valley with no age restriction on the European prospects, who both played last season in Liiga, their nation’s top pro league. Jugnauth, who recently committed to NCAA Michigan State for next season, was selected in the fourth round (No. 100 overall) in 2022 while Price is a third-rounder (84th) from the 2023 draft.

“It’s a big deal for all of these prospects,” said Kron. “You hope they take the leadership to the next level when they play as pros. These captains will all act as a right-hand man to the head coach. They will learn a lot.”