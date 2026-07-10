Deterrent By Necessity, Player At Heart

“He has put so much time and effort into this for two years now and what a difference,” Tutton said. “We do a lot of technical work. We work on stride, speed and explosive power. We work on edges, tight turns. Stops, starts, pivots, crossovers – everything. It’s not just one specific detail. It’s a lot of foundation work, especially for someone his size. Being in balance is so important. There’s been so much work that he’s put in.”

But the foundational piece Tutton could not complete needed to come from within. And why she quickly felt Douglas would indeed make the NHL someday.

“If I’d just watched him skate and saw the size of him, I would not have thought that,” she said. “But after getting to know him, just a couple of sessions, I was like, ‘Oh, this guy’s going to make it.’ He’s dialed in. Pays attention to detail and puts the work in whether you’re with him or not. I knew that there was nothing that was going to stand in his way.”

Nothing and certainly nobody – especially on the ice.

The Coyotes had moved to Utah midway through his AHL stint in Tucson and last summer, given his well-rounded game and obvious physical skills, it seemed the Mammoth would finally call Douglas up to the NHL. But he was a late training camp cut. And when the Mammoth tried to slip Douglas through waivers back to the AHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning jumped in and claimed him.

His life hasn’t been the same since. Three days later, he made his NHL debut in the Lightning’s season opener at home against the Ottawa Senators.

“I found out probably at 5 p.m. the day before,” Douglas said. “Five of my buddies and my brothers and parents all hopped on a redeye and got there in the morning and came out to cheer me on.”

Douglas was doing some hallway exercises down in the dressing room area when his mother, Angela, and father, Tom, who were coming down to do some media interviews about their son, bumped into him.

“I was able to give them both a hug before going out and living my dream,” he said. “It’s something that I’ll never forget.”

Fewer than three minutes into the game, Douglas gave the Lightning something they didn’t quickly forget his very first NHL shift. He dropped the gloves against Senators heavyweight Kurtis MacDermid, quickly nailing one of the NHL’s most feared combatants with several overhead rights and an uppercut before taking him to the ice.

The Tampa crowd roared its approval.

“I said at the beginning of the year last year to the guys at Tampa and the coaching staff, ‘I’ll crawl through glass if the team needs me to,’” he said. “If they want me to fight every night, that’s what it is. I want to play in the NHL.”

Douglas did that for 29 games, notching his first two NHL points on assists and racking up a team-leading 92 penalty minutes that short span. He became known for standing up for teammates and deterring others from taking liberties with them.

He got into eight fights during that limited Tampa Bay span, including some November bouts with noted NHL heavyweights Nicolas Deslauriers and Tom Wilson, who both got the better of him. Apparently, being 6-foot-9 and heavier than most players doesn’t mean one can simply step on NHL ice and win any bout.

“It’s a huge learning curve,” Douglas said. “I mean, this league is the best of the best.”

And Douglas continued to navigate that curve following the NHL trade deadline last March, when the Lightning put him on waivers to send him to the AHL and clear a roster spot and the Vancouver Canucks claimed him. Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin, who is now an assistant GM with the Kraken and played a role in bringing him to Seattle, said at the time: “With our young guys in the lineup, I want the players to feel safe. I don’t want them to get beaten up. And we’ve been looking for a player like this, with more size and physicality.”

Douglas quickly became a fan favorite in Vancouver, scoring his first career NHL goal in April off a goalmouth scramble against goalie Lukas Dostal and the Anaheim Ducks. He also added 16 more penalty minutes in 14 games – helped by two additional fights to tie for the NHL lead with 10 – and give him 108 penalty minutes in roughly half a season’s worth of playing time.