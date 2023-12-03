NHL Board of Governors Meeting Coming to Seattle 

While there are 32 teams in the NHL, twice a year, representatives from each team’s leadership gather at Board of Governors meetings to manage the business of the league. And this year, the second of the 2023 meetings will be happening in downtown Seattle Dec. 4-5.

“When we reflect on all the good that has happened since we were granted a franchise, from a new arena that was 25 years in the making to our Kraken Community Iceplex and the impact it has had on hockey and figure skating to everyday community efforts, we take pride - but also feel a great sense of gratitude - from the NHL and its owners for believing in us,” Tod Leiweke said. “This week we host those owners who voted and supported our bid and will hope for a sunny day or two as we get to showcase all that has happened since the NHL made Seattle a hockey town again.”

What are these meetings all about?

Over the course of the two days, the Board takes on the business of the NHL and reviews agenda items on everything from adding new franchises (everyone remembers Dec. 4, 2018 when Seattle’s application was approved!), to managing the salary cap, international events and other items that are front of mind.

The meetings also provide an opportunity for the leadership of the league to connect with each other. And that also means opportunity to take in the Seattle experience.

“Not every owner travels with his or her team throughout the year,” TSN and The Athletic’s Chris Johnston said. “So, it's a chance for all the owners to get to see a new city on the NHL circuit. And I think it's a chance, of course, for them to see some of the nicer things because there's a social aspect to it. The meetings are about the business of the league and decisions are made but there's also the opportunity for a dinner or two.

“I think it's great for that the Kraken to be able to show the best of what Seattle has to offer.”

So, who will be coming to the Emerald City?

Each team has a named Governor, (usually the majority owner) as well as any number of named alternate governors, (these alternates are usually individuals who are additional owners, general managers, or part of an organization’s leadership team). From that pool of individuals, for each meeting, each team can send up to four representatives that they choose, with the Governor usually being one. League leadership, headed up by commissioner Gary Bettman, is in attendance as well.

What makes these meetings significant?

In addition to the subject matter that is being handled, with just two such gatherings a year, and many NHL cities offering invites, this isn’t just an opportunity to showcase our great city, it’s an acknowledgment of the hard work being done by everyone involved in the Kraken community – one that is about to host the Winter Classic Jan. 1, 2024.

“(Holding the Board of Governors meetings in Seattle) tells you how happy (the NHL) is with the ownership group that's brought the team there,” Johnston said. “When big events come to your city, those are rewards. There's only so many events. The fact that the league is so eager to have those events in Seattle and to show the city off tells you that this has been a homerun success for a new team entering the league.”