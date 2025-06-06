Second Time Is the Charm

For Kraken prospect Nathan Villeneuve, what happened in Vegas when he was 11 most definitely did not stay in Vegas. That is, until he traveled to Las Vegas for the second time in life as an Ontario Hockey League player projected to be picked in the first two to three rounds of the 2024 NHL Draft held at the then-brand new Sphere. Here’s his take for this installment of the “My Draft Day” series we publish each year in June:

Last summer was the second time I was in Las Vegas with my family. I was there when I was 11 for my brother Tyler’s hockey tournament. Funny thing, I hated skating when I first tried it at a very young age. I cried the first time. But I started to watch my brother play, and it put me in the mood to be competitive. When I started dominating my age group, I was scoring goals, which was a lot of fun. I went pretty high in the OHL draft [Ontario Hockey League, third overall] and that seemed like the right time to think I might play in the NHL someday.

When I was in Vegas for my brother’s tournament, I met Sam Pollock, who was my brother’s teammate and was a 1999 prospect, so he was not that much older than me. Sam said, “If you want to work with me, let me know.” When we returned home, I started training with Sam and his dad’s company, Gladiator Strength and Conditioning, back in Ottawa. We’ve been training together ever since.

Sam came with us to Vegas along with my mom and grandmother. Also with us were my brother, sister and dad. My mom’s boyfriend, too. Plus, a couple of hockey buddies from my younger days, Payton Grey and Connor Boyle, who helped me a lot with the mental side of the game over the years. It was fun to be there with all of them.

June in Vegas ... Hot? Yes, 42-plus

When we arrived, I got off the plane in my hoodie and sweatpants. I changed pretty fast. It was like plus-42 [degrees Celsius or 107 degrees Fahrenheit) The whole time we were there.

The NHL put a lot of effort into making it fun for the prospects. It was an unreal experience, especially being in Vegas. It was a great place for the draft. I was in a really nice hotel, and we got to spend some time in the sun and get a nice tan. Also visited Top Golf as part of what is available to prospects. It was quite different from Canada, but a very nice place to visit.

The draft was held at Sphere, which was an amazing venue. There were logos flying everywhere. It just feels like you're floating inside of it, which was pretty cool. Whenever there was a trade alert, there was a huge net that came on screen with a puck that was shot into the goal. It felt like you were in that net with the puck flying at you. I don't think I could have asked for a better experience.

I was sitting a bit below my family and friends. I didn’t know which number I might get, but I knew that whichever team picked me, I would do my best to make it a smart pick for the team. My agent told me to attend the draft, saying I should be a pretty decent high pick. I was just there, soaking it all in. I had a pretty good playoff run, which I thought would help with what number I got picked. When the Kraken picked me, I looked back at my mom and grandmother. My grandmother is usually the one who shows the most emotion, but I could tell my mom was pretty emotional as well. It was exciting.

I didn’t get to see my family until about 45 minutes after what everybody calls the gauntlet of media, sponsors, photos, that sort of stuff. I hugged my mom first, and she whispered in my ear, “I’m so proud of you.” Then my grandma started tearing up. My brother, my sister and my dad were all there, and they were all pretty excited.

Celebrating Quick Before Early Flight to Dev Camp

Then the whole group went to dinner to celebrate, though I had a 6 a.m. flight with the team back to Seattle for development camp. We went to a steakhouse at my hotel, and I had a nice steak. My trainer, Sam, had a burger, which was pretty funny since he was ordering the unhealthy meal. I gave him a hard time about it. We were all laughing and, of course, in a great mood. My family was really happy because they admire the organization and know [fellow Seattle prospect] David Goyette from playing together in Sudbury. I know [prospect] Carson Rehkopf, too.

I got on the plane the next day with Berkley [Catton] and Alexis [Benier]. You might think I might doze off with the early flight, but I can’t sleep on planes. Plus, I was just too excited about everything.

My mom, grandmother, family, and friends weren’t so lucky with their travel plans. Air Canada was on strike. They were stuck in Vegas for four or five days after I left. I mean, it’s not a bad place to be stuck, right? Then they took a flight to Los Angeles, but waited a couple of more days there before heading through Chicago to return home to Ottawa. It was an unplanned vacation for my mom, but a good place to be stranded, considering the flights. That last day was a long travel day, but everybody said it was worth it. Everybody was just so happy for me. It’s something I will always remember.