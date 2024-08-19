Morgan Murphy Media broadcasting 70+ Seattle Kraken games in new partnership

KENNEWICK, Wash. (August 19, 2024) – Morgan Murphy Media’s Apple Valley News Now/KAPP-KVEW is the new official broadcast home for most regular season Seattle Kraken games for the next two seasons.

Through a partnership with the Kraken and TEGNA’s KING-TV in Seattle, all non-nationally televised games, likely more than 70 in total, will be available starting this fall for viewers in the Yakima/Tri-cities TV market.

"We couldn't be more excited to offer the Kraken for free, over-the-air, to broadcast viewers for the first time,” said KAPP-KVEW vice president and general manager James Loftus. “We know how passionate Kraken fans are and we are proud to bring these live games to viewers at no cost.”

For viewers in central Washington and northern Oregon, many games will be available on ABC affiliate KAPP-KVEW, channels 35.1 and 42.1, which is also available on all local cable and satellite providers. Select games will be offered on the station’s digital sub-channel, MeTV, channels 35.2 and 42.2. Thosesub-channels are also provided on cable and Morgan Murphy Media has already contacted Dish and DirecTV about adding these local channels to their lineups.

“Expanding the reach of Kraken hockey to Yakima/Tri-Cities is crucial to our goal of growing the game in Washington state.” said Jeff Webster, chief commercial officer for the Seattle Kraken. “Our partnership with TEGNA and Morgan Murphy Media allows us the opportunity to provide free access to Kraken games all season long.”

“Our partnership with the Kraken is all about their passionate fans and delivering more games to more people in more homes,” said Brad Ramsey, SVP, media operations, TEGNA. “We are thrilled to partner with Morgan Murphy Media to expand free over-the-air Kraken games to fans across central Washington and northern Oregon.”

“ABC is already the broadcast home for the Stanley Cup playoffs so our offerings for hockey fans are unmatched,” added Loftus.

Coverage will include pre- and post-game analysis from the broadcast team Kraken fans have been used to. John Forslund, JT Brown, Eddie Olczyk, Alison Lukan and Nick Olczyk will continue broadcasting the games for the 2024-25 season.

In addition to live, local game coverage, Apple Valley News Now will offer expanded Kraken coverage and features in its local newscasts during the hockey season.

The 2024-25 Kraken season will kick off with Seattle’s home opener on Tuesday, October 8 against the St. Louis Blues at Climate Pledge Arena.