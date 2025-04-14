WHL Update: Extra, Extra, Double Extra

The fans arriving at Spokane Arena Monday night to see their Western Hockey League Chiefs play Game 2 of a second-round series against Victoria might feel like they had just left the rink. That’s because Sunday’s series opener went into the 11th minute of the second overtime – 90 minutes of intense hockey – before Spokane took the first game, 4-3, with Kraken 2024 first-rounder (No. 8 overall) Berkly Catton starting the game-winning goal by Swedish-born defenseman Rasmus Ekstrom during a Chiefs power play.

Catton’s assist marked his second on the night. With Spokane down, 3-2, mid-third period, the 18-year-old Chiefs captain set up linemate Andrew Cristal with a cross-ice pass to tie the game at 3-3 after Spokane had evened the game at 2-2 in the second period, only to go down by a goal early third period. Spokane had a first-round bye, which Chiefs coach and former NHL defenseman Brad Lauer acknowledged might have affected timing among his players.

"Early on, it wasn't great, but we needed a third goal, and that's what we did,” said Catton to Andrew Quinn, a reporter for Kraken broadcast affiliate KREM-2. [Our line] is not always going to go for seven points a night [actually happened], but we can still step up and do our job. We just have to be a little bit better on Monday, and we will look forward to that.”

Catton and Spokane would benefit from a second win Monday. The best-of-seven series moves to Victoria for Games 3, 4 and 5 (the latter if needed) before returning to eastern Washington for the final two games if necessary.

Miettinen No. 1 in Everett’s Second Win over Portland

Three Kraken prospects are squaring off in the WHL second-round series between the Everett Silvertips and Portland Winterhawks, with the trio factoring on the scoresheets of Games 1 and 2, both of which were home wins for the Silvertips. Portland defenseman and Kraken 2022 fourth-rounder Tyson Jugnauth scored the first goal of the series on a knuckler-type shot, but Kraken D-man Kaden Hammell (fifth round, 2023) assisted on a go-ahead later in the contest to stake the Tips a 2-1. Portland tied it late in regulation, pushing the game into overtime with Kraken 2024 second-rounder Julius Miettinen’s hustling offensive entry leading to an assist on the game-winner. The Kraken prospect missed some time with a lower-body injury during the regular season, but no doubt the Silvertips coaching staff is happy to have him back in the lineup as a physical two-way who can produce offense.

In Saturday’s Game 2 in Everett, Miettinen delivered again on the scoresheet and earned No. 1 Star of the Night honors. He assisted on Everett’s opening goal and then scored the game-winner in yet another overtime, resulting, this time setting up the back door at the right goalpost and perfectly timing a feed to send the two teams packing for Portland for the next two games. With easier travel, the series will be 2-2-1-1-1 as needed.

Miettinen now has seven points (three goals, four assists) in eight playoff games, while teammate Hammell is at six points (1G, 5A) in eight games. Jugnauth, who notched an assist on Portland’s late score that pushed the game to overtime, now has an eye-popping 18 points (3G, 15A) in nine postseason contests. Jugnauth is second in WHL scoring, only one point behind possible 2026 No. 1 overall NHL draft choice Gavin McKenna, and he leads the league with 15 playoff assists. The aforementioned Catton is tied for third in scoring with 14 points (4G, 12A) and third in assists behind Jugnauth and McKenna. All good company. Game 3 is Tuesday in Oregon.