No Speed Limit for This Particular ‘Roed’

What a difference a year can make for a young hockey player aspiring to future National Hockey League heights.

In the summer of 2023, prospect Lleyton Roed was invited to the Kraken’s development camp ahead of his sophomore year at NCAA Division I Bemidji State. His freshman season was a rousing success, with 13 goals and 18 assists in 31 games, being named the top rookie in his conference (CCHA). Kraken amateur scout Eddie Olczyk was a vocal advocate for Roed’s tryout, leveraging his ties to the Snow Sharks program as an assistant coach from 2016 to 2021.

Roed arrived at the Kraken Community Iceplex in July 2023 with a clear ambition: “My skating is a big thing. Just wanted to come here, make an impression with my skating, be a good guy off the ice and try and be a leader if you can. The big thing with development camp is just learning what you can. You're in a pro-environment for the first time. It was really good for me to take all of that to Bemidji right away.”

The 6-foot, 179-pound forward put those pro lessons to formidable use in a sophomore season in which he was a Hobey Baker Award nominee, first-team CCHA and his squad’s leading scorer with 14 goals and 16 points in 36 games. Other NHL teams showed interest in Roed as an undrafted free agent, but the Kraken-Olczyk connection held sway.

After his Bemidji State team fell just one conference title game short of an NCAA men’s hockey tournament bid, Roed signed with Seattle. He headed to Coachella Valley to play for now-Kraken coach Dan Bylsma, arriving soon enough to play five AHL regular season games and earning the opportunity to play five more games in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Roed scored a goal in the regular season and another during the playoffs.

From Roed’s first practice, Bylsma said the prospect’s speed stood out. The coach equally liked Roed’s willingness to mix it up and hold his ice net-front in the offensive zone. During Thursday’s opening practice for the rookies, Roed was back at it, staying on his feet in front of the crease despite zealous muscling and bodying from defenders looking to make their own impressions upon Laxdal and his fellow CVF assistant coaches.

“That's where the goals are scored,” said Roed during a Thursday rinkside conversation after practice. “If you want to get in the action, that's a good spot to go. It ended up working for me in the [Calder Cup] final. I found one out front. I've always been taught by coaches to go to dirty areas.”

When Roed landed in Coachella Valley, he was determined to “keep my ears and eyes open.” He found the adjustment to be smooth and credited veteran teammates.

“A big thing was the group that we had down there,” said Roed. “The leadership was second to none. It was an older group, they made easy. If you had questions about anything, they were right there for you. And then, once you get to the ice, you have to play with confidence. You can't play scared. That's something I tell myself a lot.”