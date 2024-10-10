Level Hotels & Furnished Suites Teams Up with Climate Pledge Arena and Seattle Kraken for Exclusive Fan Perks

SEATTLE (Oct. 10, 2024) - Level Hotels & Furnished Suites is thrilled to announce its official partnership with Climate Pledge Arena (CPA) and the Seattle Kraken. Located just a 6-minute drive from the arena, Level Seattle offers Kraken fans a convenient and exciting stay experience.

As part of the partnership, CPA guests will enjoy exclusive benefits, including a 15% discount on room rates and complimentary parking when booking via the website.

Beginning in November, hockey fans can level up their game experience with a stay in the Kraken Fan Suite. The two-bedroom penthouse suite - complete with sweeping quintessential Seattle views - will be decked out with Kraken memorabilia, custom decor and an air hockey table. Each booking also includes a Lyft rideshare credit and a Seattle Kraken-themed welcome amenity upon arrival. A portion of proceeds from every booking of the Kraken Fan Suite will be donated to One Roof Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena. The One Roof Foundation is committed to addressing youth homelessness, environmental justice, and providing access to play.

The Kraken Fan Suite is a unique and limited-time opportunity for die-hard Kraken fans to experience the ultimate game-day stay. With its exclusive amenities and charitable contribution, this suite offers an unforgettable experience for fans and the community.

Unlike the average hotel stay, Level Seattle's apartment-style accommodations and collection of resort-inspired amenities - including sports courts, karaoke and games room, outdoor and indoor pools, entertainment lounges and more - provide the ultimate homebase for fans.

"Our partnership with Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken is a perfect alignment of our values,” says Level Seattle General Manager, Ryan MacDonald. “We believe in the power of sports to bring people together and create positive change. By supporting these organizations, we're not only providing a unique experience for our guests but also contributing to the growth and well-being of the community."

"As a LEED-certified property, Level Seattle is committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility. And, as our community efforts have also historically focused on supporting organizations that provide safe spaces for youth, the alignment with One Roof Foundation made the partnership a natural fit for us. We're excited to be part of a movement that promotes access to play, youth homelessness solutions, and environmental justice."

About Level Hotels & Furnished Suites

Level Hotels & Furnished Suites redefines hospitality by offering apartment-style suites, luxurious accommodations and exceptional amenities tailored to meet the needs of discerning, modern travelers. With six locations nestled in prime urban locations such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle and Vancouver, the properties boast appointed suites and penthouses equipped with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable short-term or long-term. The array of onsite amenities, from outdoor pools and basketball courts to indoor lounges and pet spas, vary at each property and feature a collection of resort-inspired offerings. Whether traveling for business or leisure, Level Hotels & Furnished Suites promises guests to feel at home and like they’re “living like a local”.

About Onni Group

For more than five decades, Onni Group has been dedicated to crafting vibrant communities where individuals can thrive, connecting people with spaces to live, work and play. Rooted in a steadfast commitment to its employees and partners, Onni upholds values of quality construction, innovation, sustainability and customer satisfaction. With a legacy spanning over 15,000 new homes built, the ownership and management of 11,200 rental apartments, and the creation of 18.4 million square feet of dynamic office, retail and industrial spaces, Onni continues to shape the urban landscape with vision and integrity. Employing thousands of people across North America, in major cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Phoenix, Toronto and Vancouver, Onni Group is one of the continent’s largest and most established developers of real estate.

In 2009, Onni Group introduced Level Furnished Living, a pioneering concept in serviced extended stay accommodations, marking a step into the hospitality sector. Evolving into Level Hotels & Furnished Suites, this brand stands as a testament to its excellence, boasting eleven locations across major North American cities including Chicago, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Seattle. Comprising over 1,200 suites and a luxury penthouse collection, Level Hotels & Furnished Suites embodies sophistication and comfort, elevating the guest experience to new heights. In 2022, Onni unveiled The Emily Hotel, an art-inspired boutique concept nestled within Chicago's Fulton Market District with onsite restaurant concepts: Selva, cocktail bar inspired by the energy of Mexico by night, and Fora, a New American and globally-inspired restaurant and patio. The following year, in 2023, Onni opened Steveston Waterfront Hotel, a 32-room apartment-style boutique hotel sitting along the charming and serene shores of Richmond, British Columbia. Onni’s newest property is Villa Torre Bianca, a charming villa tucked away on a 50-acre estate located in Triggianello, Italy. With a vision to expand to more locations in the years ahead, Onni remains steadfast in its goal of redefining hospitality and culinary experiences through creativity, innovation and unparalleled guest experiences. To learn more, visit Onni.com.

About the Seattle Kraken

Launched in 2021, the Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's 32nd franchise and compete in the league's Pacific Division. The 2024-25 season will be the Kraken's fourth at Climate Pledge Arena. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia and content.

About Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center, is the complete redevelopment of a historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair. The arena is home to the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, WNBA's Seattle Storm, and the world's biggest performers of live music and events. Climate Pledge Arena is owned by Seattle Hockey Partners and Oak View Group (OVG), a global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360 venue solutions.

The arena is named after The Climate Pledge, an initiative founded by Amazon and Global Optimism asking global corporations to become net zero carbon by 2040. Climate Pledge Arena has one of the most progressive sustainability programs of any building its size, including being the world’s first Zero Carbon Certified arena. Climate Pledge Arena opened October 19, 2021. climatepledgearena.com

