Letting It Play(list) Out, On and Off the Ice 

Captain or no captain, that is a question to be answered in the coming days as the Kraken official roster settles between 21 and 23 players for the Oct. 8 matinee season opener. No matter the answer to whether a player/wears the “C,” there is no questioning needed about whether an NHL team needs more than one leader.
That’s why three-season alternate captain Jordan Eberle welcomes the prospect of new defenseman Brandon Montour joining the leadership group that both exhorts teammates and serves as an ad hoc advocacy committee for Dan Bylsma and the coaching staff.
“The more, the merrier," said Eberle Wednesday after a training camp workout. “The more guys pulling on the rope, the better you're going to do, right? The success he had last year [Montour winning the Stanley Cup with Florida], we're going to lean on that ... you’re always going to have ups and downs during a season. When you do, you need guys who have that experience and went on to win Cups [newcomer Chandler Stephenson and fellow alternate captains Yanni Gourde and Jaden Schwartz are three examples]. He [Montour] is definitely one of those guys and a guy we’re going to lean on.”
Embracing Leadership
For his part, Montour embraces the role of team leader. He respects his Kraken teammates too much to make any sweeping statements, yet clearly, his leadership on and off the ice is on his Seattle radar.
“It’s not about what’s on your jersey,” said Montour, referring to which Kraken players might wear “A” or maybe even a “C. “I'm who I am, and leadership is a big part of that. That’s a big reason why I decided to come here, because I feel like I can fit in and help out with my leadership aspect.”
Montour is a natural leader. Some recent proof? On his first day working out at the team’s training center before camp officially started, the 6-foot, 199-pound defenseman noticed “the gym was a little quiet, the tunes were a little odd.” He took it upon himself to handle music selections because “it’s kind of a big part of everyone’s day.”
“Nobody else was doing it,” said Montour about the informal workouts the veterans were undertaking before the start of training camp. “I waited a couple of days. I didn't want to come in too hot. I didn't want to be that guy ... Then, I think on day one of camp, there was no music on. I’m like, 'alright, this is day one; it's still nice outside. Music brings a lot to a day, and especially as you go through seasons, maybe you’ve lost a couple of games. You don't forget about the past, but you’ve gotta move on. Music helps with that.”