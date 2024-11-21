Kraken Film Room: Stephenson Getting the Job Done

When the Kraken added free agent Chandler Stephenson to the roster during the off-season, the expectation was that they were getting a strong two-way center whose skating and playmaking make him valuable in all situations and in all areas of the ice.

If you’ve watched Stephenson, you’ve seen his quick ability to read the play and react with creativity – especially with his passing. And that ability to create opportunity through his passes was on full display Wednesday when the Saskatoon native assisted on all three goals the Kraken scored, including the primary helper on the eventual game-winner scored by Daniel Sprong.

Let’s dig in.

It was just over four minutes into the second period when the Kraken got into the Predators’ zone and set up camp. First, Brandon Montour fired a shot at Juuse Saros in net.