Firebirds Win West Crown, Cup Final Next 

Hayden scored a pair of clutch goals in Game 1 of this Western Conference final, with goalie Chris Driedger making 37 saves in Coachella Valley’s 2-1 win. Hayden scored five goals in the series, and he now has seven goals in 12 games this postseason.

Saturday, after the home-squad Admirals staved off elimination with a 7-2 decision in Game 4 that ended with four misconducts whistled on CVF players among ten penalties called in the final three minutes, the Firebirds were poised and productive. Coachella Valley scored four goals in the opening 20 minutes to stake a lead they didn’t relinquish, winning the best-of-seven series in five games.

The Game 5 game-winning goal was started by AHL rookie and 2021 third-round draft choice Ryan Winterton, taking a big hit while also managing to get the puck up ice to linemate and fellow AHL rookie Logan Morrison. The undrafted free agent Morrison crashed the net for a shot that nearly handcuffed Milwaukee goaltender Troy Grosenick. Defenseman Jimmy Schuldt rushed in to snare the rebound, faking forehand and scoring backhand to make it 2-0 after just more than nine minutes into the game.