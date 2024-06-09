The Coachella Valley Firebirds punched their second straight ticket to the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup Final on Saturday, winning 5-1 in Milwaukee. Veteran forward John Hayden engineered the victory to repeat as Western Conference champions by scoring the game’s opening goal at even strength, adding a power play and insurance goal late first period and then completing a hat trick with a shorthanded goal late second period. That’s “special” in more ways than one.
Firebirds Win West Crown, Cup Final Next
After losing Game 4 in Milwaukee, Coachella Valley bounces back with decisive Game 5 road win to repeat as Western Conference champs in first two years of franchise
Hayden scored a pair of clutch goals in Game 1 of this Western Conference final, with goalie Chris Driedger making 37 saves in Coachella Valley’s 2-1 win. Hayden scored five goals in the series, and he now has seven goals in 12 games this postseason.
Saturday, after the home-squad Admirals staved off elimination with a 7-2 decision in Game 4 that ended with four misconducts whistled on CVF players among ten penalties called in the final three minutes, the Firebirds were poised and productive. Coachella Valley scored four goals in the opening 20 minutes to stake a lead they didn’t relinquish, winning the best-of-seven series in five games.
The Game 5 game-winning goal was started by AHL rookie and 2021 third-round draft choice Ryan Winterton, taking a big hit while also managing to get the puck up ice to linemate and fellow AHL rookie Logan Morrison. The undrafted free agent Morrison crashed the net for a shot that nearly handcuffed Milwaukee goaltender Troy Grosenick. Defenseman Jimmy Schuldt rushed in to snare the rebound, faking forehand and scoring backhand to make it 2-0 after just more than nine minutes into the game.
Devin Shore, who appeared in 21 games for the Kraken this season, scored his sixth goal of the AHL postseason, who are now 10-2 through three rounds of the playoffs with the Pacific Division champions getting a bye in the first round. Coachella Valley now awaits the winner of the Eastern Conference final in which the defending Calder Cup champ Hershey Bears won the first three games of the series. Cleveland rallied with two home victories, including a 5-1 win Saturday to send the series back to Pennsylvania for Game 6 and a possible Game 7.
