Learning, Laughing, Improving, Chirping

At first, Maddie Scheutzow was kidding about joining this summer’s Adult Learn to Play class attended by some 40 adults every Monday night for 10 weeks at Kraken Community Iceplex. Well, sort of kidding, since the Kraken office and culture specialist loves her job and takes it seriously.

“We have our employee goals,” said Scheutzow earlier this month. “One of the categories is hockey acumen. This past year, I decided to make hockey acumen one of my goals, and a couple of my colleagues encouraged me to take the Learn to Play class.”

Scheutzow told Kraken colleague Princess Lawrence, “I’m doing this; you should do it with me.” Challenge and invitation accepted.

“For me, I was already a figure skater back in D.C. [childhood days],” said Lawrence, manager of investor relations and special projects. “Maddie led the charge; call me a follower. But I said OK. Then we got closer to summer, and I’m thinking, ‘Oh, we’re really doing this.’ ”

You might choose to call Lawrence a follower, but in observing three different sessions this summer, it was clear she topped all participants in getting to know the most Learn to Play teammates.

“The good thing about having Princess involved in anything, she will meet anyone and everyone,’ said De’Aira Anderson, senior media relations manager, who was easily coaxed into joining her Kraken colleagues on the ice and in the hunt for proper equipment, along with putting the gear on in the right way. “In the first few weeks, Princess knew so many folks’ names, and they seemed like long-time friends.”

Anderson was happy to show up on those 10 Monday summer nights even if she does work all sorts of extra and odd hours during the NHL regular season: “I've been talking about doing Learn to Play for as long as I've been working here, which is five years. When Princess and Maddie told me they were doing it, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the perfect opportunity because my friends will be doing it ... being with Princess and Maddie has been so fun, we’re always out there giggling and chirping each other on the ice [the colleague we call ‘Dee’ is solid on faceoffs, Princess brings the skating/edgework prowess and Maddie is tops on grit and can-do effort].”

Making Progress: From Falling Down to Leveling Up

Scheutzow and Lawrence were laughing after an early session about how much protection the equipment offers when you fall. Lawrence said figure skaters don’t have “a lot of padding” when they fall, remarking she was happily surprised the first time she tumbled to the ice in the hockey sessions.

“It's a lot easier to fall when you're an eight-year-old,” said a smiling Martin Hlinka, director of the Kraken Youth Hockey Association and lead instructor for the Adult Learn to Play classes. “Being a little hesitant to fall as an adult is normal. We try to get over it, telling our class in Week 1, ‘Let's lie down. Let's fall. Let's get up.’ We are getting everyone on their knees and learning how to place our hands to get back up.”

Sampling a session each from the early weeks to the mid-term to the final nights, the skill level of all skaters was markedly improved from June to August. Skating is the key component of improving, and some participants (including Scheutzow, Lawrence and Anderson) augment their progress by skating at the Iceplex during public skating and stick-and-puck sessions at times over the rest of the week.

“If you look at session one to session 10, every Learn to Play class is a little different,” said Hlinka. “But from the first week to the last week, you can tell people are not only showing up here, but do a little more each week, right? They get better quicker. It's crazy and fun to watch. You can tell at the end of the 10 weeks that there is excitement at the progress they’ve made.”