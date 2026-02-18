A Seattle Sports Fan At Heart And In Stadium Lights

When not crunching numbers at the team’s Kraken Community Iceplex headquarters, Brown, who turns 50 in May, can be found revving up Lumen Field crowds at Seahawks and Sounders games. The Mount Baker native, raised in the shadow of Franklin High School, has done 15 years of contract work with a company handling the NFL stadium’s LED signage operations and gets paid to help keep in-game atmosphere charged up.

“Things like, ‘Get loud!’ and ‘Make some noise!’ and ‘Touchdown!’ – I’m controlling it,” Brown said. “Some of the stuff, they’ll call for. The director and producers will be, ‘OK, let’s get them riled up!’ But I just kind of know. I’m a sports fan, too.”

Indeed, Brown grew up playing neighborhood pickup basketball with friends and still does to this day. He also played youth soccer and then junior varsity baseball in high school and became a Detroit Red Wings fan while playing NHL ’93 on his Sega Genesis video game console.

His hockey fandom was admittedly casual at first, restricted to mainly watching playoffs on TV given there was no local NHL team. But now, the opportunity to work for the Kraken has rekindled his love for that sport as well.

“It just seems to fit,” he said.

His manager, Renea Coward, handles Kraken player payroll while Brown takes on much of that duty for the team’s office staff. He’ll also handle taxation compliance issues that come up as laws change, such as new federal regulations on declaring gratuities for staffers at the team’s 32 Bar & Grill restaurant.

“It’s so that when people go and do their taxes, they don’t say, ‘Hey, what’s this?’” Brown said.

Brown’s knowledge of restaurants and accounting is what got him hired by the Kraken just ahead of their debut 2021-22 season. He’d worked nearly two decades for AT&T Mobility upon graduating with a political science degree from Western Washington University, moving through the ranks from customer service into their payroll department.

The company laid him off in 2019, after which Brown was approached to do accounting work for a firm specializing in restaurants.

“I was in over my head,” he said with a chuckle. “That job was very tough.”

But it served him well just more than a year later when the Kraken, not yet playing any games, were planning to open their Community Iceplex and 32 Bar & Grill.

“The finance team didn’t have anybody that had restaurant experience,” Brown said. “So, I was like, ‘Sweet!’”

And Brown still has time for continued side gigs with other local teams, borne from his longstanding love of basketball. He’d attended a Seattle Supersonics NBA game at what’s now Climate Pledge Arena and couldn’t believe it when he spotted a friend sitting in much better courtside seats than his own location. The friend later told Brown it was because he was working the arena’s signage operations.

“I was like, ‘How do I get a job like that?’”

Brown was soon courtside doing the same work.

Back then, the signage was mostly manual but gradually became more LED based as technology changed. Besides NBA, he also worked Mariners games, initially sitting in a dugout level location near the camera well and darting across the field to change the manual signage behind home plate.