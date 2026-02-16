The Amherst Way to Seattle

It’s a common scene after a hockey game. Players meet up with friends who have come to support them. But when Seattle Kraken forward Jacob Melanson met up with Seattle Torrent goaltender Carly “CJ” Jackson after the Kraken game on Dec. 14, it was another special step in a friendship forged in the players’ hometown of Amherst, NS.

Amherst is a small town with a population of around 9000 people. Everyone knows everyone, and hockey is a big part of daily life, so it makes sense that the game was what first brought Jackson and Melanson together.

“We grew up in the same community, and we're a few years apart, so we were never played in the same age category,” Jackson said. “But my first memory of Jacob was when I was in college, I ran this volunteer goalie clinic over Christmas. As a teenager, he volunteered to be a part of it. He said, ‘Can I shoot? Can I shoot?’ And I just remember at that age, I knew I liked him, because he was this young kid who could have just been doing whatever, and he was so invested and excited, and he was a great teacher. I remember being just so impressed by him.”

Over time, the connection between the two players deepened through both the game they loved, and their dedication to give back to their community.

That’s what you do in Amherst – you help each other out. If you’re moving up the ranks of playing hockey into U-15 and U-18 levels, you’re joining travel teams and driving sometimes upwards of an hour and a half to where you need to be for on-ice sessions. Melanson and Jackston both recalled how the community around them would pull together to get players where they needed to be as they chased their dream to play at the highest levels.

Two years ago, motivated by that pursuit, Melanson, along with his trainer Ryan Reynolds of East Coast Athlete, developed a hockey school, JAHM Hockey.

“It started because both of us were thinking about what we could do to help the community more,” Melanson said. “Hockey's a pretty big sport back home, and everyone loves it, so it's just getting those kids more reps and more ice time before they're going into training camps and trying to get them one percent better and see how they go.”

Of course, Jackson joined in to help at the camp and around that same time the two started to train together in earnest.