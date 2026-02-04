High Flying Kraken Grounded In Anaheim

That next game Wednesday night, across town in Los Angeles, is against a Kings team sitting one point back of Eberle’s squad. The Kraken then won’t play again until late this month following the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina ahead of a final sprint to the playoff finish line.

That playoff push took a hit here, with the Ducks moving two points ahead of the Kraken and knocking them out of third place in the Pacific Division and down into the second Western Conference wild card spot with the Kings knocking on the door. Anaheim moved just one point behind division leaders Vegas and Edmonton by breaking open what had been a 1-0 game with just 35 seconds to go until the second intermission.

That’s when Jacob Trouba blew a long slap shot through a screen and past Philipp Grubauer from right inside the Kraken blue line and next to what appeared to be a pair of extra Anaheim skaters trying to get off the ice to the Ducks’ bench. The Kraken argued for a too-many-men penalty, but to no avail, and then Alex Killorn scored a third Anaheim goal through Grubauer’s pads just 24 seconds into the third, and it was pretty much game over.

Grubauer had been screened on the first goal of the game by Cutter Gauthier early in the second period and bothered in front by Ryan Poehling just ahead of the Killorn shot he let get through. But Grubauer then flat out lost the puck behind his net with six minutes to go, and Ryan Johnston put it into a deserted cage out front for a 4-0 lead.

That’s when the Kraken scored twice in the final five minutes, first with Eberle redirecting Jared McCann’s shot followed by Wright having a puck go in off his body on a goalmouth scramble with Grubauer pulled. The Kraken managed 10 shots after giving up the fourth goal, but Eberle shrugged it off as “desperation” and “urgency” more than any sustained cohesive strategy, and “too little, too late” on the clock.