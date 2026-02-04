High Flying Kraken Grounded In Anaheim

ANAHEIM – Kraken captain Jordan Eberle wasn’t about to get enthused about two late goals by his team to make Tuesday night’s final score more respectable, even if the first of those helped him reach the 20-mark for the first time in three seasons.
Eberle has been around long enough to know the difference between moral victories and shallow window dressing this late into a playoff push. And with the Winter Olympic break looming, a 4-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks was going to sting regardless of how good or bad the final score actually looked.
“We’ve been playing, in my opinion, playoff hockey for the last month,” Eberle said after his team’s win streak was snapped at four. “Every game, every point is huge. This was another one that was massive tonight. And tomorrow we have another one. So, we need to regroup here and get refocused.”