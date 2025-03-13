Founding Love and Hockey

Plenty of women across the hockey universe started their careers as young girls playing and watching and adoring the sport. Princess Lawrence wasn’t one of those kids.

“My mom was not a sports mom,” said Lawrence, smiling. “She was an art mom, through and through. She got her master's degree in museum education. I grew up literally being in museums all the time, going to galleries. I was very much in my element. And I loved the film because my grandmother was a director at the Maryland Film and Tourism Office. I grew up going to film festivals. Art and film were always around me. Sports, it was not around me.”

Case in point: “My grandma [Courtney Funn] was at an event, and Michael Jordan was there [getting plenty of attention]. She approaches Michael Jordan, and she says, ‘It's like, these people have never seen a tall Black person before.’ Then she goes to my mom, asking why is everyone looking at him? I just went over and had a lovely conversation. My mom was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that's Michael Jordan, Mom.’ There might have been a little bit of click for my grandma, but she was on to the next thing.”

Like Grandma, Like Mom ...

There’s another important element to the story stitching through the three generations. As Kraken's manager of investor relations and special projects, granddaughter Princess equally exudes charisma and empathy. We all know that here at Kraken HQ in the Northgate neighborhood and over at Climate Pledge Arena – and some of us figured it out in the early days on West Harrison Street and Second Avenue preview center before the team had a name or even when the arena was held up by 30,000 pounds of temporary (later recycled) steel for a year to dig five-and-half stories deep to where the ice rink/basketball court/stage are now located.

“I can firmly say my grandma and my [single] mom both raised me,” said Lawrence,” who attended the esteemed Duke Ellington School for the Arts high school in Washington, D.C., where she was among students selected on merit by the Cooper Hewitt Museum to meet with Michelle Obama at the White House. “I’ve always been around great women of influence who also could work a room, who are always down to talk to a stranger.”

‘So Ground Floor’

Lawrence has proved that point, oh, thousands of times over, starting with her first role as business development coordinator assisting senior vice president Bill Chapin and a budding sales staff to supply the 32,000 deposit holders from that glorious 24 hours back in March 2019 with season ticket packages customized to fans’ desires and needs. Lawrence was typically the first person that new fans met when visiting the preview center to take a guided tour of Seattle’s rich sports and music history, especially at the original arena, plus the tour’s pièce de resistance, a large-scale model of how the new arena would look and function to fans’ delight when finished.

“It was so ground floor,” said Lawrence, who was “maybe the 21st” employee. “I jumped right in, fully immersing myself in how to tell the story. We’re showing the city what a Seattle hockey team can be, the future of it. Though I wasn't a season ticket member, but soon to be a season ticket member, I felt I was in that exact same boat, learning what this arena is going to look like, selling and buying into the dream.”

Lawrence said she bumps into all sorts of Kraken fans she first met in those early days down the street from arena construction. She remembers them, and they remember her, all memorable first impressions (more about a pivotal first impression in a moment). If you think about it – especially if you saw that model and watched the accompanying video – the preview center felt more like an awe-inspiring museum or art exhibit experience. It’s not an exaggeration if you saw the dazzled faces and huge grins on deposit holders who exited the model space.