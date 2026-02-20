Kraken Fins Kakko, Tolvanen Vye For Olympic Medal

Kaapo Kakko had been looking forward to the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina as another chance to test himself against the world’s finest.

The Kraken forward had done it a year ago representing Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off event and this time felt better prepared for what best-on-best hockey means at the sport’s highest level. And with Finland on Friday preparing to face top-seeded Canada in semifinal action, Kakko sat second in points on his team’s formidable roster with two goals, two assists in what the Kraken hope can be a confidence booster for their final stretch run toward the playoffs.

“With Kakko, you have to look at the entire year,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said Thursday. “I thought he had a great training camp going, then got injured. And so, it was just so frustrating. And then after that it’s a matter of working his way back into the lineup, back into the role.”

Kakko suffered a broken hand midway through the preseason and was sidelined six weeks. Then, just seven games into his November return, he suffered a lower body injury that caused him to miss 15 more days and again required an adjustment period upon his return to action.

Botterill felt Kakko began “moving his feet” in more constant fashion last month as the Kraken went 10-5-2 while playing an NHL record 17 games that 31-day period. And he’s seen Kakko continue to move his feet to keep up with the world’s top players in this Winter Olympic tournament.

“I thought he was a big part of our success in January,” Botterill said of Kakko scoring four goals and adding eight assists for the Kraken over the 17 games played last month. “And now, going into his national team, playing against the best players in the world and having a strong role there…these are some of the things we’re looking for him to deliver with the Seattle Kraken and he’s doing it with the Finnish team.”

It isn’t only Kakko getting a final Winter Olympic taste among Kraken players. Eeli Tolvanen will also be trying to help fourth-seeded Finland pull off an upset Friday to keep this run going.