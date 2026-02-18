Kraken Back On Ice Ahead of ‘Sprint’ To Finish

Kraken forward Jared McCann stepped off the ice for the first time in nearly two weeks Tuesday and quipped about it feeling “just like training camp again.”

But McCann was much more serious in the dressing room minutes later, his team having finished its first practice since the Winter Olympic break began, in describing the challenge ahead. The Kraken have the rest of this week to practice and prepare ahead of flying to Dallas next Monday and resuming their season two days later against the Stars to launch a 26-game final playoff push.

“Mentally, it’s getting your mindset back,” McCann said. “And saying, ‘Look, we’re in a good spot here and we’ve got to keep winning games.”

The Kraken went 15-6-3 their last two-dozen matchups ahead of the three-week pause in action for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina. Play that way over roughly the same span before season’s end and will likely find themselves in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in the franchise’s five season existence.

McCann knows how rare these opportunities are.

“I’ve been in the playoffs, and I’ve been out of it,” McCann said. “I mean, you want to play for something. And I feel like everybody in here’s got that mindset now where it’s like, ‘OK, we’ve got the opportunity to do something pretty cool.’ And you’ve just got to take advantage of it. Because you never know. I’ve missed the playoffs for a couple of years, and it sucks.

“You want to play for something,” he added. “That’s why we do it.”